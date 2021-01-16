Price of cooking gas increased in December- NBS

29 C
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday said the average price for refilling five kilogrammes cylinder of cooking gas increased to N1,949.75 in December 2020 from N1,947.47 in November.

The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch” for December 2020 obtained from its website in Abuja.

The NBS said the price for refilling 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.12 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -3.41 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to it, states with the highest average price for refilling 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi at N2, 489.12, Borno at N2, 396.69 and Adamawa at N2, 392.88.

It said that states with the lowest average price for refilling 5kg cylinder of the product were Enugu at N1,563.75, Imo at N1,678.89 and Oyo at N1,691.67.

“Similarly, average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas increased by 1.75 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -0.52 per cent year-on-year to N4,082.97 in December from N4,082.97 in November.

“States with the highest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Delta N4,838.46, Cross River/Sokoto N4,800 and Akwa Ibom N4,614.49.

“States with the lowest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Kaduna N3,191.67, Zamfara N3,462.5 and Niger N3,500,” it added.

It said the various prices were collected across all the 774 local governments in the country, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The NBS said its audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded.

