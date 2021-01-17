21 C
We are not currently recruiting, EFCC says, disclaims fake recruitment letter, portal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alerted the public to be aware of a fake recruitment form, circulating on social media, warning that the commission was currently not recruiting.

“Scammers bent on defrauding hapless job seekers, have been active in the social media, providing link for unsuspecting members of the public seeking employment into the commission,” Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, said in a statement issued on Saturday, in Ilorin.

A press release he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), cited the purported recruitment form as having the heading: “EFCC Recruitment Form 2021/2022 and Guidelines Form and apply for the ongoing EFCC recruitment 2021”.

He said that fraudsters have also been circulating forged offer of employment letters, purporting same to be from the EFCC, and extorting members of the public, stressing that the public should note there was currently no ongoing recruitment at the EFCC.

Uwujaren said that the purported ‘EFCC Recruitment Form 2021’, as well as the  ‘Official Recruitment Portal’ and ‘Offer of Employment Letters’ are non-existent.

“For the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into the EFCC is a structured, transparent and merit-driven process which is always heavily advertised through the media.

“Also, through the commission’s social media platforms. It is highly automated, with no place for the so called employment form,” he said.

Uwujaren said that the anti-graft body was on the trail of the scammers and no efforts would be spared to bring them to justice.

He urged the public to cross check any doubtful information with the agency through: info@efccnigeria.org.

