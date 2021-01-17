21 C
News

Police quell Aguleri, Umueri renewed crisis in Anambra — Official

The Police Command in Anambra on Saturday said it had quelled a renewed crisis between neighbouring communities of Aguleri and Umueri in Anambra East LGA. 

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who said this in a statement in Awka, the state capital, however, noted that no loss of lives or injury was reported.  

He said, however, that one building, four vehicles and two motorcycles were set ablaze by the warring factions.


 The statement reads in parts: “On Jan. 16, 2021 at about 7:15a.m, there was a report of crisis between Umueri and Aguleri Communities, both in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The crisis erupted over a disputed area of land which both Communities were laying claim to ownership.

“Following a distress call, the Command quickly dispatched joint Police teams comprising PMF/RRS and other conventional units in collaboration with other security agencies to the area.” 

Mohammed said that the police team was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in-charge of operations, Salman Dogo, to the scene. He said that the situation was brought under control while joint patrol was still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas.


“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, has directed the State CID Awka to carry out discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to book,” he added. 

Mohammed said the CP also warned both parties to maintain peace and explore all the legal avenues to resolve their grievances  without resorting to violence.

He also said the CP had assured both parties that he would contact the State Government to intervene in the matter in order to find lasting solution to the lingering crisis between the two warring communities.

