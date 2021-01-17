32 C
Prof Oke receives accolades, begins 45 days journey as acting VC for LASU

By Cyriacus Nnaji

Professor Oyedamola Oke was elected the Acting Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University on January 11, 2021.

; he took over from Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Professor Oke emerged Acting VC having won in an election process where 61 professors gave him their votes.

Oyedamola Oke joined LASU as a pioneer staff in 1984 as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Botany, Faculty of Science. He rose through the ranks to become Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) till his recent portfolio.

As a man who is loved by the university community, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in. In a letter signed by Ibrahim A. Bakare, PhD, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU) and Sylvester O. Idowu, PhD, Secretary read “We heartily congratulate the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke for emerging successful at the University Senate conducted election on Monday 11th January, 2021 

“We look forward to a fruitful and harmonious working relationship with your administration. We wish you a successful and rewarding stay in Office,” the letter read. 

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke also received members of the Faculty of Science who came to pay him a courtesy visit in his office at the Babatunde Raji Fashola, Senate Building.  The team, led by the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Adenike Boyo, consisted of senior academic and non-academic staff. 

Also the National President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Dayo Asefon, on Thursday, 14th January, 2021, led members of the national and state executives of the Body to the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, on a dual mission to congratulate him and present some demands on behalf of the Lagos State University Students Union to him. 

In his speech, “I must really commend the University Management for the friendly approach to students union, which has led to five years of uninterrupted academic calendar. It means there is a smooth relationship and we want that to continue”, he said. 

He, however, called on the management to review the recent increase in the school fees, facilitate the speedy completion of the students’ union arcade and provide a new bus for the students union.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, in his response, thanked the President. On the major demand, which is the review of the new school fees, Prof. Oke said: “We didn’t set out to inflict hardship on our prospective students, just as we didn’t just come up with those figures. We did all that was necessary and carried every stakeholder, including the students union along in arriving at that figure which will be paid only by incoming students. I appreciate your effort but when we are faced with this kind of problem, we must find a solution,” he said

At a reception organized by Faculty of Law of the institution, Prof Oke made it clear that whoever that is coming in as next VC of the institution has a very big shoe to wear because indeed the immediate past VC left a wide shoe behind.

