Resist attempts by elements in Diaspora to throw country into war, Nigeria First warns

Nigerians have been alerted of a grand plot by “destructive elements” in the Diaspora to plunge the country into war by sponsoring terrorism.

Nigeria First, a social-political and economic movement gave the notice on Monday in Abuja at its inaugural press briefing on the state of the nation.

In his speech titled, “We must save Nigeria before the destructive elements achieve their aims”, pioneer president, Comrade Philip Agbese said all acts of socio-political or economic sabotage must be resisted in all ramification.

According to Agbese, some Nigerians in Diaspora have constituted themselves into great danger to democracy back home, backing plots to overthrow a democratically elected government.

If not properly checked, Comrade Agbese noted that Nigeria might soon erupt in flames in fulfilment of the desires of those agents of darkness that are against the country’s soul.

Nigeria First, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rise and save their country.

The group also urged Nigerians to rebuke the negative influence and interference by its compatriots in Diaspora who do not mean well for the country.

Nigeria First, however, vowed to regularly carry out activities that would name and shame these despicable Nigerians in the Diaspora that are working in hands with enemies of the country in undermining sustainable growth and development.

Read the full statement below:

First, I welcome you all to this inaugural press briefing convoked to shed light on the State of the Nation and the quest towards sustainable growth and development in the country.

It must be stated that Nigeria First is undertaking this venture as part of the overall strategic objective of contributing its quota to Nigeria’s growth and development in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy. We are also duty-bound to ensure that peace and tranquillity reign supreme in Nigeria through the periodic engagement of activities that foster peace and unity.

Nigeria First see the peace and tranquillity of Nigeria as a collective endeavour that should be undertaken by all well-meaning Nigerians. As such, all acts of socio-political or economic sabotage must be resisted in all ramification.

This is on the heels that recent events in the country have indicated a grand plot by some despicable elements to truncate our nascent democracy by the sponsorship of acts of violence in parts of the country.

It remains the candid opinion of Nigeria First that the bulk of those engaged in this despicable enterprise is in the Diaspora where they have been sponsoring acts of violence against the country to fulfil the desires of their paymasters.

It is quite sad that some Nigerians have elected to be blinded by filthy lucre by availing themselves as willing tools for use by those vested interests against Nigeria’s peace and unity.

It is also said that some Nigerians in Diaspora constitute the bulk of these groupings that have been engaged in this despicable act aimed at undermining national security in Nigeria. It is expected that Nigerians in Diaspora would carry themselves as worthy ambassadors of the country. However, the reverse has been the case in light of the recent revelations in the country.

It is instructive to state that some of these individuals are known faces who have been carrying out like advocates of good governance. While in truth, they are promoters of violence, crime and criminalities.

These individuals have also perfected the acts of using all available mediums to spew hate and innuendos that aims to cast the government of Nigeria in bad light before the populace and the international community.

Without mincing words, it is the considered opinion of Nigeria First that some Nigerians in Diaspora have constituted themselves into great danger to democracy in Nigeria; they are the brain behind plots to overthrow a democratically elected government in Nigeria,

They are also behind the escalation of fake news in Nigeria as evident in the EndSARS protests across the country where wild allegations were made without any tangible evidence to back such claims.

Nigeria First is stating in unequivocal terms that should these acts be allowed to go unchecked, Nigeria might one day erupt in flames in fulfilment of the desires of those agents of darkness that are against the soul of Nigeria.

Consequently, Nigeria First uses this medium to send a clarion call to all well-meaning Nigerians to come together and save Nigeria before the destructive elements in our midst, and the Diaspora achieve their aims.

Nigerians must see this as a challenge to our continued existence as a country and the urgent need for us to speak in one strong and united voice on sustainable growth and development in this critical point of our existence.

Nigerians must rebuke the negative influence and interference by Nigerians in Diaspora who do not mean well for the country. The fact that they have elected to be against Nigeria is a shame that should require that they bury their heads in shame.

Nigeria First wishes to reiterate that moving forward it shall regularly be carrying out activities that would name and shame these despicable Nigerians in the Diaspora that are working in hands with enemies of Nigeria in undermining sustainable growth and development in the country.

Nigeria First shall also endeavour to demand decisive actions to be taken against those in Nigeria and the Diaspora to preserve our nascent democracy and save Nigeria disintegration.

Nigeria First shall also utilize all necessary means to ensure that those against the interest of Nigeria are exposed and made to face the full wrath of the law.

We thank you all for your kind attention. We desire that all well-meaning Nigerians come together to save Nigeria against those who have elected to cause crises of unimaginable proportion.

Nigeria First is using this medium to pledge to champion the cause for the restoration of Nigeria’s glory in fulfilment of the strategic objective of sustainable growth and development in Nigeria in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

Thanks and God bless.