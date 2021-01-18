27.7 C
Buhari nominates Abubakar Fikpo as acting DG NDE

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, said the president’s approval followed the nomination of Fikpo by Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo.

President Buhari had on Dec. 9, 2020, relieved the former DG of the agency, Nasiru Ladan Argungu, of his appointment.

According to Shehu, the directive on the sack of NDE DG was given on Dec. 4, 2020, but took effect from Dec. 7, 2020.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

