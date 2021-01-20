ECOWAS Parliament 2020 Second Ordinary Session ends as speaker expresses satisfaction

By John Okeke

The 2020 ECOWAS Parliament Ordinary Session virtual meeting ended yesterday with The Speaker of the Parliament, Mr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, expressing satisfaction with the participation of the regional lawmakers.

He commended them for their total commitment to the ideals of the region’s integration.

“I must admit that I am adequately satisfied with the participation of members of Parliament in the technical discussions leading to the conclusion of Parliament’s advisory opinion.”

“The work members have done during this short period of the Session, have demonstrated their total commitment to the ideals of our integration.”

Mr. Tunis said the members of the community parliament have proven that they are fellow stakeholders in the ECOWAS project and are dependable allies of the people they represent.

He further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic will not deter the community parliament from carrying out its duties in the interest of community citizens.

Mr. Tunis who stated this in his closing remarks at the end of the 2020 Second Ordinary Session, held virtually from January 13-19, 2021, added that the regional parliament will devise an alternative plan that provides the means by which it will continue to do its parliamentary work, should the current situation persist.

The Speaker of the regional parliament noted that the success of the just concluded Session bears testimony to some of the things the parliament can achieve through the deployment of available technology.

According to Mr.Tunis, “the greatest challenge in executing these activities remains the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to ravage the world.”

“We shall continue to act with determination and take the necessary steps to continue our work.”

”I have directed the Secretary General and his abled lieutenants to immediately devise an alternative plan that provides the means by which we shall continue to do our work, should the current situation persist.”

“I have no doubt that we have the capacity to continue our work, we must remain steadfast and always put the interest of the people above self-interest”he said.

Mr. Tunis noted that one of the major accomplishments of the Session was the consideration and adoption of the 2021 Activities Programme of the Parliament.

The Parliament during the session also considered the Community Budget as required by law and rendered its opinion.