34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Buhari swears in members of CCB, PSC, presides…

Subversive elements radicalizing Diaspora to promote destabilization of…

Trump stock performance falls short of Obama, Clinton

Quit Notice: Yoruba elders back Ondo government- Queries…

Nasarawa: Gov. Sule approves payment of outstanding August…

We won’t disagree with Buhari to please anybody…

Another strike looms as ASUU, Umahi meeting ends…

Rights group writes ICPC, demands probe of NASS’s…

ICC/Amnesty International: Enemies of Nigeria must be prepared…

Insecurity: Presidency frowns at Ondo quit notice to…

Business

KEDCO Takes Revenue Generation Campaign To 200 Communities

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Following a drastic shortfall of its revenue collection drive in 2020, the management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has engaged over  200 communities to ensure prompt payment of bills, with a view to strengthening service delivery. 

This was disclosed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, who briefed journalists on Monday. 


Dr Gwamna said the role of community was key to KEDCO’s priority in 2021 as the company hopes to strengthen engagements to boost collection as well as improve service delivery.

According to him, “hence the initiative to engage these communities to partner with us to find a way to encourage members of their communities to continue to pay their outstanding and current bills in full.
“KEDCO will also engage on mass public enlightenment to members of the public in this regard.”


The Kano DisCo boss stated that efforts would be intensified by KEDCO to reduce its ATC&C losses which currently stands at 48.80 per cent to the barest minimum.


He assured customers of KEDCO’s resolve to improving supply in the New Year, adding that a lot of investments had been earmarked to make service delivery better in 2021.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

LG Electronics Launches Third Free Wash Centre in Kano

Editor

Jumia implements ‘contactless’ delivery, ‘cashless’ payments

Editor

Oronsaye Report: Aviation unions kick against merger of NIMET, NAMA with NCAA

Editor

TCN MD sack threatens power sector reform, $1.66bn projects – group warns

Editor

FCCPC gets task force on sustainable consumption

Editor

Kano produces 3 million tonnes of rice yearly, says Ganduje

Editor

SON tackles importers over claim on demurrage

Editor

FG boosts power supply to Jigawa with new transmission substation

Editor

NRC begins e-ticketing for Abuja-Kaduna train service

Editor

NIMASA, NNPC to forge fresh template on crude freighting terms

Editor

Experts seek progressive fiscal regime for Nigeria’s petroleum industry

Editor

ATCON commends governors for N145 per liner meter right-of-way charge

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More