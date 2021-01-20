36 C
Xi Jinping urges ‘strict’ COVID-19 prevention measures for 2022 Olympics

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged “strict” COVID-19 prevention measures for the 2022 Winter Olympics, following his two-day inspection of the preparatory work for the Games in the two host cities, Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

He also called for adjusting preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games due to the pandemic, and expressed confidence that the Games would be a great success in a meeting he presided over in capital Beijing.

‘Promote winter sports among 300 million people’

The development of winter sports should be promoted, said President Xi, hoping to better promote winter sports among 300 million people, and even more.

The foundation of building a sporting powerhouse lies in mass sports, he said during his visit to the alpine skiing competition venue in Yanqing District, Beijing on Monday.

With the Games approaching, the country is experiencing growing enthusiasm for skiing. In downtown Beijing, local residents could try skiing, the biathlon and floor curling at home thanks to a special event hosted last month.

At the Wednesday meeting, Xi also encouraged ideas for the future use of venues that could help construct a cultural and tourist belt that links Beijing with Zhangjiakou in north China’s Hebei Province.

According to the Olympic Park Management Committee, the Winter Olympic Village – with a total of 25 competition and non-competition venues – is expected to be completed by June.

(Cover: Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with athletes and coaches while visiting the Capital Gymnasium in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, January 18, 2021. /Xinhua)

