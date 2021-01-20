34 C
Abuja
News

Buhari swears in members of CCB, PSC, presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and a member of Police Service Commission (PSC).

The event took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, shortly before the commencement of the 30th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Those sworn in include Ehiozuwa Ogbonayinma, Babatunde Balogun and Benedict Umeano for the CCB and Onyemuche Nnamani for the PSC.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the Council meeting, which is also the maiden FEC for 2021.

Also observed that nine Ministers also joined the president at the chamber for the meeting.

The  ministers include those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Police Affairs, Muhammadu Dingyadi and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu; Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Ibrahim Aliyu, Minister of State, Works and Housing; Environment, Muhammad Mahmood and Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

