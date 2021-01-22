PHEDC promotes 766 staff

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

About 766 staff of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, have received a reward of promotion following their years of hard-work and selfless service to the company.

The promotion which was announced by the authority of the company takes an immediate effect.

According to PHED Head, Administration, Ngozi Koroye, the promotion coincided with the commemoration of the Managing Director, Dr Henry Ajagbawa’s one year in office.

Koroye recalled that the Disco had in the first quarter of 2020, disclosed its intention to effect some strategic changes in its operations, policies and administration in order to reposition the organization as the preferred employer of choice.

While congratulating the promoted staff, Koroye said the Disco has resolved to adopt an annual promotion policy, barring extenuating circumstances, in its bid to implement employee friendly policies that will enable the organization attain its vision.

“Keeping in step with its promise, the management, under the leadership of Dr Henry Ajagbawa, implemented the company’s new promotion policy that saw about 55.3percent of its regular staff being promoted, in what has been described as unprecedented in the history of the company since inception in 2013.

“The promotion, which takes immediate effect, demonstrates the management’s unalloyed commitment to change the narrative and gives credence to the company’s reengineering campaign, to further consolidate its effort to deliver excellent services to its valued customers.

“It is noteworthy that the promotion of the 766 staff members coincided with the commemoration of Dr Ajagbawa’s one year in office”.

The company also noted that its Managing Director, Dr Henry Ajagbawa has never stop transforming the company, adding that he has recorded many success since he assumed office one year ago.

These transformations according to the company include, organizational restructuring by dividing the strategic business units into zones to ensure speedy service delivery.

Others are, “Construction of new feeders to evacuate 48MW from Rumuosi Transmission Station.

“Implementation of pay raise policy for all lines workers; Regularise the employment of all contract staff with pay raise; Remodelling the Customer Service Centre to a world class state

“Launching of a state-of-the-art 24/7 call Centre to handle customers’ concerns online real time; Establishment of Graduate Trainee Programme; Refund of salaries deducted in 2019, and others”.