Plateau govt. to establish NIN registration centres in 17 LGAs

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, has said that the state government will establish National Identity Number (NIN) registration centers in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Lalong said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, which was made available to newsmen in Jos on Sunday.

He said the move followed the license granted the state by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to serve as a service provider for the NIN enrolment process.

“By that license, we are empowered to provide data capture and enrolment services for the issuance of the national identity number.

“We shall also create registration centres in other strategic towns in the state to ensure seamless, quick and efficient enrolment of all our citizens and residents,” he said.

Lalong directed the state ministry of Science and Technology to liaise with the Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency and the National Identity Management Commission to fast-track the process.

The governor called for speedy acquisition and installation of all necessary equipment for the take-off of the centres.

“Arrangements for suitable facilities, manpower and training are to be done speedily to ensure the enrolment of eligible persons within the state.

“We urge our people to be a bit patient, we are hopeful that the registration process will become a lot less stressful soon,” he said.

The NIN service provision approval granted the state is a one-year license which is subject to renewable upon satisfactory performance.

