Entertainment

Nigerian celebrities mourn late American broadcaster, Larry King

Some Nigerian celebrities are mourning late American broadcaster, Larry King who died on Saturday morning Jan. 23, aged 87.

These celebrities took to their instagram handles to pay tribute and mourn the ace broadcaster who had contributed immensely to American Journalism.

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Joke Silver wrote on her page with the broadcaster’s picture “Rest well Larry King.

You were the king of interviews. Always polite, always listening”.Renowned Comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka said “Legends don’t die, they transit to glory.

Rest in peace Larry King”.Also Ace Comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as “Albaba” mourned the late broadcaster saying “Rest on” with King’s picture displayed.

The News Agency reports that the Giant of American broadcasting, Larry King was reported to have battled health problems over the years like prostrate cancer and type-two diabetes.

Recall that he contracted the Coronavirus earlier in January.King began as a local Florida Journalist and radio interviewer in the 1950s and 1960s and gained prominence begining in 1978 as host of The Larry King Show, an all-night nationwide call-in radio programme heard on the Mutual Broadcasting System from 1985 to 2010.

He hosted the nightly interview television programme Larry King Live on CNN.His works were recognised with awards including two peabodys, an Emmy award and 10 cable Ace awards.

