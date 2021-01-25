21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nnamdi Kanu releases names of 62 prominent Nigerians…

Nigeria-China Relations @50 : Trade relations hits $19·27…

Much Ado about TETFUND Projects at Plateau State…

China’s Hainan to build international tourism, consumption center

Chinese vaccines show preliminary effect on most coronavirus…

China has firm resolution to safeguard national interests

China plans to expand free trade network, accelerate…

Xiong’an New Area in China provides model for…

China revitalizes world’s confidence to recover economy

Overseas warehouses help Chinese goods reach more foreign…

World

China plans to expand free trade network, accelerate FTA talks

China has planned to expand its network of free trade and is willing to sign more free trade agreements (FTAs) with its trade partners to jointly promote free and convenient trade and investment, Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

The country will boost China-Japan-South Korea FTA talks and free trade talks with Gulf Cooperation Council, Israel and Norway, while actively considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Gao said.

“Meanwhile, we will step up efforts to enhance the levels of present FTAs by actively exploring free trade rules that are integrated into international common rules while in line with our own need for reform and development,” he said.

He pointed out that the country will further improve the proportion of goods for zero tariffs, further relax market access into the country’s services trade and investment sectors, and actively talks on new rules such as digital economy and environmental protection.

Gao said that MOFCOM will strengthen promotion and training relating to FTAs already signed, to ensure the deals will benefit more enterprises and individuals.

He said last week that the country’s process of ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, beginning in December 2020, is moving along as expected, and the government aims to complete it within a six-month period.

Relevant government departments have issued duty lists in keeping to the RCEP lines so that all the opening moves and rule-based obligations could be fully acted upon, Gao said, noting that training related to the trade deal will be organized to help local governments, companies and intermediary organizations learn the RCEP rules.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China’s mask production amid COVID-19 indicates strong manufacturing capability

Editor

China’s Xi Jinping Calls For A More Targeted Response To Fight COVID-19

Editor

China sees expansion of new businesses, upgrading of new consumption

Editor

China-Europe freight trains makes institutional innovation to improve efficiency

Editor

Miao embroidery creates 500,000 jobs for women in SW China’s Guizhou province

Editor

China’s supercomputer Tianhe is well applied to serve society

Editor

China ensures stable production, supply of farm products amid epidemic

Editor

Fitness apps thrive in China

Editor

Village in SW China explores roxburgh rose industry, lifts residents out of poverty

Editor

Common interests concern well-being of Chinese and American people

Editor

Epidemic won’t change China’s economic momentum for growth

Editor

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Conducts Maneuvering Exercise, UAV Demonstration with Nigerian Navy

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More