FG to resusitate Airstrips to tackle insecurity

By Adelola Amihere

In a bid to combat insecurity and boost commercial activities, the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika has reiterated Federal Government commitment to resuscitate and ensure functional airstrips all over the country,

In a statement signed by Sani Datti for Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, the Minister stated this when a delegation sent by Emir of Hadejia and led by a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan visited his office today.



Speaking specifically on Hadejia airstrip, the Minister said many reasons have pushed for the resuscitation of airstrips among which was historical purposes and to combat insecurity in the country.



Hadi Sirika said “As we are facing by security challenges, siting functional airstrip in Hadejia will help in combating insecurity as the airstrip can be used by the Nigerian Airforce, Police and of course civil aviation”.



He further added that Hadejia once doubled as a centre of learning, trade and commerce in Northern Nigeria. The Minister said “we are starting now by engaging aviation experts and consultants to come up with an assessment. In our plans, the airstrip is going to be managed in a such a way that there is a plan for future expansion in term of landmass and commercial activities”.



He assured the delegation that everything would be done as soon as possible by the Ministry to actualize it and the Ministry will also find an appropriate way of funding the project.



Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Ibrahim Hassan told the Minister that they were in his office to appreciate the Ministry’s effort towards resuscitating Hadejia airstrip.



According to him, the Ministry had shown seriousness towards the rehabilitation of the airstrip by sending experts and consultants to conduct an assessment.



He assure the Minister of the Hadeija Emirate’s support towards actualizing the project and commended him for the giant strides he had made in the aviation sector since his assumption of office as Minister of Aviation.