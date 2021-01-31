25.1 C
ISWAP: Abba-Gana overthrown in bloody battle, Abu Dawud appointed

The Shura (consultation) Council of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) is divided over the appointment of Abu Dawud as its new leader.


The appointment followed what appeared to be a coup d’etat which overthrew Amir Abba-Gana at Tumbum Kayowa.


Abba-Gana assumed the position after the execution of Ba’a Idirisa on February 9, 2019.
The deceased succeeded Abu-Mossad Albarnawee after infighting.


Idirisa and Albarnawee are biological children of the late Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf.


Abba-Gana was removed for the “biased” installation of Aliyu Chakkar as the new “Governor of Lake Chad”. Chakkar replaced Goni Maina, a former ISWAP commander.
The disagreement led to a bloody battle between supporters of the factional “Governors”. Dozens of insurgents died on both sides, PRNigeria reports.


Before the decision on Abu Dawud’s elevation was reached, Goni Mustapha acted as ISWAP Shura Leader and Chief Imam for three weeks.
The council was also not comfortable that lately under Abba-Gana’s leadership, some territories were lost after sequential attacks by the Nigerian military and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) troops.


Operation Tura Takai Bango, the first offensive in 2021, has eliminated many Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders and fighters in Borno and in the Lake Chad region.


Among the top terrorists killed were Ali Bor and Maluem Modu.

