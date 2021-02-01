Abia got N2.7 billion from W/Bank for road infrastructure – Gov Ikpeazu

*Says Aba flyover ready in four months

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, has disclosed that Abia State received N2.7 billion grant from the World Bank for the development of road infrastructure after paying the necessary counterpart funds.



The governor who made the disclosure while responding to a question from our Correspondent after commissioning some road projects in Aba, noted that the state had already paid the necessary counterpart funds as a precondition for the release of the largess.



He said the fund was being used to tackle some key projects in Aba.



Ikpeazu identified some of the World Bank assisted storm water management projects to include Ndiegoro, Uratta, Obohia, Ngwa Road and its environs.



The governor who said that the contractors handling the projects had been fully mobilized, expressed hope that the projects would be delivered on schedule.



He assured that quality work would be done in those areas to give Aba the face-lift it deserves.

Responding to enquiry on when the much-celebrated Aba flyover at Osisioma would be ready for commissioning, Gov Ikpeazu assured that the project would be delivered in three to Four months time.



He explained that the contractor handling the project had been fully paid, adding that the only obstacle stalling the project is the on-going rehabilitation of Aba-Port Hacourt Express way.



According to him, his government has fully paid the contractor handling the flyover, believing that as soon as the instruction by the Expressway project was cleared, the flyover would be delivered.



” My worry is how to get the Arab contractors handling the Aba section of the Enugu/Portharcourt express way back to site to complete the project,” Ikpeazu lamented.