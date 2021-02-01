22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC will remain a failed party without restructuring…

Northern govs set agenda for new Service Chiefs

Alleged smear campaign: Buhari’s administration haunted by its…

Anambra 2021: Hon Azubogu declares for guber race

Abia got N2.7 billion from W/Bank for road…

Renewed smuggling threatens N3.4tr rice investment in the…

National maritime transport policy key to benefits of…

SON alerts Nigerians on sharp practices in dispensing…

How National Assembly ‘padded’ 2021 budget with over…

Why we are training shipbuilders in Niger Delta…

Business

Abia got N2.7 billion from W/Bank for road infrastructure – Gov Ikpeazu

*Says Aba flyover ready in four months

From Steve Oko, Umuahia
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, has disclosed that Abia State received N2.7 billion grant from the World Bank for the development of road infrastructure after paying the necessary counterpart funds.


The governor who made the disclosure while responding to a question from our Correspondent after commissioning some road projects in Aba, noted that the state had already paid the necessary counterpart funds as a precondition for the release of the largess.


He said the fund was being used to tackle some key projects in Aba.


Ikpeazu identified some of the World Bank assisted storm water management projects to include Ndiegoro, Uratta, Obohia, Ngwa Road and its environs.


The governor who said that the contractors handling the projects had been fully mobilized, expressed hope that the projects would be delivered on schedule.


He assured that quality work would be done in those areas to give Aba the face-lift it deserves.
Responding to enquiry on when the much-celebrated Aba flyover at Osisioma would be ready for commissioning, Gov Ikpeazu assured that the project would be delivered in three to Four months time.


He explained that the contractor handling the project had been fully paid, adding that the only obstacle stalling the project is the on-going rehabilitation of Aba-Port Hacourt Express way.


According to him, his government has fully paid the contractor handling the flyover, believing that as soon as the instruction by the Expressway project was cleared, the flyover would be delivered.


” My worry is how to get the Arab contractors handling the Aba section of the Enugu/Portharcourt express way back to site to complete the project,” Ikpeazu lamented.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Aviation Minister expresses concern over flight cancellations, diversion

Editor

KEDCO To Customers: We Have Enough Meters For Distribution

Editor

Tanko urges Masaka traders to move into new market

Editor

Glo thrills inactive subscribers with 22 times value offer

Editor

Job creation: NDE trains, empowers 6000 persons in Edo State

Editor

Dangote-led flood committee fights Covid-19 with N1.5bn

Editor

Recession: LCCI projects 1% economic recovery in Q1 2021

Editor

It’s possible to break the working poverty vicious circle

Editor

CAC generates N19bn revenue in 2020 — Registrar-General

Editor

FG to acquire 100,000ha of land to boost food production

Editor

UBA Group appoints DMDs for Nigeria, Africa

Editor

Artisanal oil refiners agree to end attacks on crude oil pipelines

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More