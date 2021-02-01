Anambra 2021: Hon Azubogu declares for guber race

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor, Nnewi

The lawmaker representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas in the House of Representatives, Hon Chris Azubogu, on Friday gave notification to contest for Anambra State governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Hon Azubogu during the official declaration at the party Secretariat in Awka, said that he has carefully observed the state and nation and that he is convinced that with all indices of self appraisal, he has enough tools within his God given ability to occasion positive change in the state.

The governorship aspirant who held his audience captivated with in-depth analysis of happenings in Nigeria in general and Anambra State in particular said that he has learned the ropes enough and garnered the requisite experience necessary to administer a complex state like Anambra.

The lawmaker, who declared that he would conduct Anambra State Local Government election in just six months if he makes it to Awka seat of government, emphasized that PDP cannot afford to fail the good people of state this time around as all eyes are on the party to make Anambra State work again.

“There is urgent need for PDP to go for aggressive membership drive. We have three hundred and twenty six wards in the state, all the wards should be mobilized to have a minimum of one thousand members, this is one of the ways that our chances can be enhanced.

“There is also the need to set up a reconciliation committee to settle all the real and perceived acrimony in the party, the chairman cannot just asked aggrieved persons to withdraw all the case from the court without having an avenue to settle the differences that originally led to litigations.” He noted.

In his response, the Anambra State PDP chairman, Hon Ndubuisi Nwobu, who commended the lawmaker for his quality presentation, restated his resolve to midwife a free, fair and credible party primary election for the aspirants.