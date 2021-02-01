22 C
Alleged smear campaign: Buhari’s administration haunted by its failures – PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the allegations by the Presidency, that certain Nigerians, particularly the elites, are waging a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed that the Buhari administration is being haunted by the shadows of its own failures.

The PDP in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan counselled President Buhari to stop pleading with Nigerians to award him unmerited performance. 

The PDP said, “It is clear that the Buhari-led APC administration is plagued by all-round failure in governance. If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to award him a pass mark.

“It is however absurd that President Buhari is still pleading for an undeserved pass mark when his administration has plunged our nation into the worst economic crisis, wrecked our productive sectors, borrowed from all corners of the world, stagnated our infrastructure, elevated corruption, allowed APC leaders to loot and stash away over N15trillion from our national coffers, while leaving bandits, terrorists, kidnappers to continue to ravage our nation”.

PDP said that if the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, it will not be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it pass marks.

“President Buhari’s approval rating has fallen so low that even members of his party, the APC, have abandoned him to seek for direction and leadership elsewhere. 

“The situation is so bad that barely two years into his four years and final tenure, leaders of his party, the APC, are already searching frantically for his replacement with some of them already commencing campaign activities.    

“It is rather appalling that instead of facing reality, the Buhari Presidency is threatening Nigerians and overheating the polity with allegations of plots to wage a “smear campaign” against President Buhari in unnamed online newspapers.

The PDP expressed fears that the allegation may turn out to a ploy for a renewed clampdown on the media and dissenting voices, particularly those now arising among well-meaning APC leaders, who are completely disenchanted with the party and its administration.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

