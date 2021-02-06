31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ganduje transmits Child Rights’ bill to Assembly for…

Okonjo-Iweala thanks US, Buhari as Biden endorses her…

PDP will be no more in South-East after…

New CNS excites Navy personnel with human capital…

How Northern elders aided criminal Fulani herdsmen –…

NOUN holds second virtual Inaugural Lecture

No African country disqualified from accessing COVID-19 vaccine-WHO

Cancer care services to be covered by NHIS…

Beijing makes efforts to ensure people who choose…

Dr. Okwenna in Ekwusigo calls for end to…

Politics

PDP will be no more in South-East after 2023 – Apugo


*Insists Buhari not unfair to Ndigbo


From Steve Oko, Umuahia


A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Abia State, Chief Benjamin Apugo, has boasted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP would be completely wiped out by APC in the South East geopolitical zone come 2023.


Apugo who made the boasting weekend in his Ibeku Umuahia country home after the APC Membership Revalidation Committee visited him for capturing in the party’s new register said PDP was living on borrowed time.


He predicated that PDP would completely collapse into APC in all the states of South East, claiming that the zone has realised its grave mistake of rejecting a ruling party.


Recall that following the recent defection of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from  PDP to APC, both parties currently control two states each in the zone while the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA holds sway in one state.


But when reminded of the growing feeling among Ndigbo that South East zone has suffered its worst political exclusion under the current  APC-led federal government, Apugo said it was a misconception.


He dismissed as misguided, claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari has not been fair to Ndigbo in terms of appointments into sensitive Public positions.


Apugo said that the recently appointed Chief of Defense Staff, Major Gen. Leo Iraboh from Delta State is Igbo contrary to some misconceptions in some quarters.


Prince Apugo thanked APC leadership for the on-going membership revalidation exercise, and pledged to support the party claim Abia come 2023.


He therefore, urged APC stakeholders from the state to unite and reposition the party ahead of 2023.


Speaking earlier, the leader of the committee, Ambassador Bala Mohammed Mairiga, described Apugo as one of the critical stakeholders of APC in the country, hence the decision of the party to re-register him in his house.


He said the membership revalidation exercise was not meant to witch-hunt anybody but to give everyone including those “who joined or are joining” the party newly equal opportunity ahead of 2023.


Mairiga said that the exercise which would fully begin on Tuesday across the state had so far recorded tremendous success.


APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who was part of the delegation said APC was set to capture both Abia State and the entire South East zone following the increasing number of politicians of substance defecting to the party in the recent times.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2021 guber: Anambra PDP returns to court as leadership crisis persists

Editor

Against, Hope Of Of 74 Political Parties Dashed, As Court Upholds INEC’S Power To Deregister

Editor

We are not missing Aisha Alhassan in APC, says Taraba Chairman

Editor

A new chapter is upon us, says Chief Dan Orbih

Editor

Sokonte links Rivers APC crisis to mismanagement of ambition and griviances

Editor

How protests may shape Supreme Court review of Imo and Bayelsa judgments

Editor

APC, PGF condole Kwara governor over father’s death

Editor

Okorocha, Orji Kalu, Shekarau top list of Senators with no bills in 9th Assembly

Editor

Zamfara: Stop crying Wolf, group tells PDP

Editor

Anti graft war: FG to unleash FBI on Ex Govs, Senators

Editor

Nwoye is working for PDP,says Enugu Coordinator, PMB movement

Editor

APC Governors Forum tasks NEC on post Oshiomhole NWC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More