PDP will be no more in South-East after 2023 – Apugo



*Insists Buhari not unfair to Ndigbo



From Steve Oko, Umuahia



A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Abia State, Chief Benjamin Apugo, has boasted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP would be completely wiped out by APC in the South East geopolitical zone come 2023.



Apugo who made the boasting weekend in his Ibeku Umuahia country home after the APC Membership Revalidation Committee visited him for capturing in the party’s new register said PDP was living on borrowed time.



He predicated that PDP would completely collapse into APC in all the states of South East, claiming that the zone has realised its grave mistake of rejecting a ruling party.



Recall that following the recent defection of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from PDP to APC, both parties currently control two states each in the zone while the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA holds sway in one state.



But when reminded of the growing feeling among Ndigbo that South East zone has suffered its worst political exclusion under the current APC-led federal government, Apugo said it was a misconception.



He dismissed as misguided, claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari has not been fair to Ndigbo in terms of appointments into sensitive Public positions.



Apugo said that the recently appointed Chief of Defense Staff, Major Gen. Leo Iraboh from Delta State is Igbo contrary to some misconceptions in some quarters.



Prince Apugo thanked APC leadership for the on-going membership revalidation exercise, and pledged to support the party claim Abia come 2023.



He therefore, urged APC stakeholders from the state to unite and reposition the party ahead of 2023.



Speaking earlier, the leader of the committee, Ambassador Bala Mohammed Mairiga, described Apugo as one of the critical stakeholders of APC in the country, hence the decision of the party to re-register him in his house.



He said the membership revalidation exercise was not meant to witch-hunt anybody but to give everyone including those “who joined or are joining” the party newly equal opportunity ahead of 2023.



Mairiga said that the exercise which would fully begin on Tuesday across the state had so far recorded tremendous success.



APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who was part of the delegation said APC was set to capture both Abia State and the entire South East zone following the increasing number of politicians of substance defecting to the party in the recent times.