2023: President Buhari’s henchman, Mamman Daura, rules out zoning in APC

By Ezeocha Nzeh

As stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to clamour for a change of presidential guard from the North to southern zone of the country in 2023, one of the influential members of President Muhammadu’s inner cabinet, Mamman Daura has suggested that the most qualified Nigerian irrespective of zone should succeed his uncle in 2023.

Daura, a nephew to the President gave this suggestion in an interview he granted the Hausa Service of the BBC, which was monitored in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Daura, who is seen by watchers of presidency affairs in Nigeria as the strongman of the Aso Rock villa, [posited that since Nigerians have tried the rotational presidency about three times, it would be better to go for the most qualified candidate in 2023 irrespective of whether he comes from the North of the South.

This, he said, would be better for the nation’s unity. When asked about his relationship with president Buhari, he said, “He is my uncle, he is my father’s younger brother. My father is the first born of their mother and General Buhari is their last.”

He noted that he and the President spent their younger years together, he said, “It is true we are together.”

Asked if he visits the president to greet and offer advice now that Buhari is in power, he said, “Yes, I usually go and visit and offer advice. If he asks me, I offer advice but I don’t just go and tell him what to do; you don’t do that with the government.”

Speaking further on the 2023 Presidential Elections, Daura, expressed his believes that the rotational presidency which he said began in 1999, has outlived its usefulness,.

According to him, “Rotation has been done once, twice and three times-it is important that this nation should be united as one, the most qualified/ competent (among aspirants) should be elected and not someone who comes from a particular zone.”