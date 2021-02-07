Mental health, Social re-orientation take centre stage on Glo-sponsored African Voices ChangeMakers

African Voices Changemakers on Cable News Network (CNN), sponsored by Globacom, last weekend focus on mental health and social re-orientation with two activists who are making waves across the continent.

In a press statement in Lagos on Thursday, Globacom said the 30 minute magazine programme featured Ghana- born Stephen Asante, a mental health advocacy campaigner and Kennedy Odede, a Kenyan social entrepreneur and canvasser for free education.

Stephen Asante founded Mental Health Advocacy Foundation a non-governmental organization in Accra, Ghana. It provides education and advocacy for the mentally challenged and their families, thus helping to prevent and control mental illnesses in the country. In addition, the NGO fights to change perceptions on mental health in the country.

The Asante-led foundation which helps to improve mental health services by collaborating with local organizations and Ghanaian government also assists in reducing the stigma associated with mental afflictions in the country.

The second guest, 37-year- old Steve Odede is the founder of Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO)in Kenya. The organisation empowers up and coming entrepreneurs, provides clean water for the people as well as medical care to urban slums across Kenya. It also provides free education for girls in the densely populated demographics.

Odede, a polyglot who is fluent in six languages has been recognized across the world for the achievements of his NGO. He is an Obama Foundation Africa Leader and a Young Global Leader (YGL) at the World Economic Forum. In 2014 he was also listed on the Forbes Under-30 Top Social Entrepreneurs and a New York Times Bestselling author who was awarded the 2010 Echoing Green Fellowship.

Viewers will enjoy the new episode of the programme on Saturday at 9.30 a.m and at 12 noon; while repeat broadcasts comes up on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at1.30 a.m.