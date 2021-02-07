Day UniAbuja celebrated Professor Sani Adam

By Felix Khanoba

The beautiful campus of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) was a great sight to behold on Thursday as the institution rolled out the drums to celebrate its Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Professor Sani Muhammed Adam.

Professor Adam, who is the DVC Administration, was in November 2020 elevated to the exalted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee (LPPC), prompting the celebration that attracted dignitaries from far and near.

Speaking at the event, the visibly elated UniAbuja’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, expressed delight that the institution has added another feather to its cap by having one its own attaining the enviable position of SAN.

While calling on staff and students of the school to always strive to distinguish themselves in their various endeavours, the VC charged Professor Adam to be a good ambassador of the University.

He said : “For them to appoint one of us, shows we are equal to the task. It is indeed a thing of pride to this University. We are proud of Adam and I want you to know that whenever you go, you are representing the University of Abuja.”

Speaking further, Prof. Na’Allah also urged the DVC to use his new position to promote peace and development in Nigeria, while at the same time leveraging on the position to legitimately attract positive developments to the University.

Responding, Prof. Adam commended the University for organising the party to celebrate him.

Adam, who is also awaiting Senate confirmation following his recent nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as Commissioner representing the Northcentral zone in Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), promised not to let the institution down.

Highpoint of the event was the display of various dancing steps by dignitaries, friends and well wishers of the celebrant as well as presentation of gifts.