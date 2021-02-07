Youth Council jumps to minister’s defence over alleged contract scam

By Felix Khanoba

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has dismissed reports making rounds in some online media which fingered Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in alleged contract scam and other sharp practices.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja after a meeting with some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday, NYCN President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, described the authors of the reports as detractors and ‘mischief-makers’, with no good intention for the nation’s education sector.

Adodo, who read a communique released after the meeting, said the reports are not only misleading and libelous but also targeted at painting the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in a bad light.

While expressing surprise that Adamu Adamu who is widely known for his unwavering anti-corruption posture is being targeted with fake news, Adodo called for immediate retraction of the report.

His words: “It is noteworthy that under the disciplined and transparent watch of the Minister of Education, all loopholes that allowed for diversion of funds in the agencies under the Ministry were identified and efficiently blocked.

“The finances conserved in the process have thus been channeled to other meaningful projects while reducing the costs of all major examination fees including NECO and UTME/JAMB fees,” he said.

Adodo called on those with proof of corruption against the minister to approach anti corruption agencies.

‘’It should be noted that this attack on the image of the Minister of Education and other Agencies/Bodies under the Ministry have been expertly contrived and coordinated over a long period of time which gives credence to the inkling that they are on a vendetta mission,” he said.

The AUTHORITY reports that the online reports had alleged that most contracts awarded by Federal tertiary education institutions and education agencies are usually influenced by the minister through cronies and some family members.