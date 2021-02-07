30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fresh membership registration, best in APC’s interest, says…

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed, Gbemi Saraki risk…

Insecurity: Utomi, Na’aba, Moghalu, others to convoke national…

Ganduje accepts debate between Kabara, other Islamic clerics…

Foreign Affairs Ministry stinks with multi-million dollar corruption…

Arrest Gololo for false accusation against me, Ortom…

Insecurity: Seek help from Israel, US, other countries…

Plan to end Ozigbo Walk-For-Health fails as aspirant…

How Nigeria Army killed my brother – Nurse

Businesswoman drags Army to Abia Judicial panel over…

Education

Youth Council jumps to minister’s defence over alleged contract scam

By Felix Khanoba

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has dismissed reports making rounds in some online media which fingered Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu,  in alleged contract scam and other sharp practices. 

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja after a meeting with some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday, NYCN President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, described the authors of the reports as detractors and  ‘mischief-makers’, with no good intention for the nation’s education sector. 

Adodo, who read a communique released after the meeting, said  the reports are not only misleading and libelous but also targeted at painting the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in a bad light. 

While expressing surprise that Adamu Adamu who is widely known for his unwavering anti-corruption posture is being targeted with fake news, Adodo called for immediate retraction of the report.

His words: “It is noteworthy that under the disciplined and transparent watch of the Minister of Education, all loopholes that allowed for diversion of funds in the agencies under the Ministry were identified and efficiently blocked. 

“The finances conserved in the process have thus been channeled to other meaningful projects while reducing the costs of all major examination fees including NECO and UTME/JAMB fees,” he said.

Adodo called on those with proof of corruption against the minister to approach  anti corruption agencies.

‘’It should be noted that this attack on the image of the Minister of Education and other Agencies/Bodies under the Ministry have been expertly contrived and coordinated over a long period of time which gives credence to the inkling that they are on a vendetta mission,” he said. 

The AUTHORITY reports that the online reports had alleged that most contracts awarded by  Federal tertiary education institutions and education agencies are usually influenced by the minister through cronies  and some family members. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Govts tasked to increase education budget to boost economy

Editor

Private research institutes, others to benefit from N7.5bn grant – TETFund

Editor

Exam malpractice: NECO threatens to blacklist Kaduna’s school, cancel results

Editor

UniAbuja VC seeks FCT minister’s help over insecurity

Editor

Institute tasks architects on cost of construction

Editor

WTD: Inside the FG’s special gifts to teachers

Editor

NECO reschedules Computer Science Praticals over #EndSARS protest

Editor

TETFund rejoices over Aworh’s emergence as IAFoST President

Editor

NOUN secures approval for 6 additional programmes

Editor

Focus on solving societal problems, TETFund tells researchers

Editor

UNN to convert event centres to emergency classrooms

Editor

Public Lecture: Experts raise alarm over ‘impending’ food crisis

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More