Benue student emerges WASU president

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Comrade Romans Pillah, of Benue State University, Makurdi, Benue State – Nigeria has emerged the President of West African Students’ Union, WASU.

The AUTHORITY gathered that Pillah is the first student to have achieved the feat studying in Nigeria.

In an election which took place at All Africa Students’ Union Secretariat, University of Professional Studies Accra, Medina – Acrra, Ghana, Pillah polled 366 votes to defeat his closest rival from Gambia, Isaac Mzena who polled 360 votes, while Femi Olukoya also from Nigeria got 213 votes to come third.

Daniel Onjeh was the first from Benue State to have become the president of the union but he won under the ticket of Ghana while schooling in Ghana.

The West Africa Students’ Union is an umbrella and central body of all students of the West African sub-region universally. The Union was formed in London in 1925 by Ladipo Solanke.

The President-elect, Comr. Pillah dedicates the Victory to God Almighty and the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom who made sure that victory was achieved; he further thanks all West African Students for honouring him with their votes.

By emergence of Comr. Pillah, this makes Benue the first state to produce the WASU president in Nigeria and it’s first of its kind and it’s happening while Dr. Samuel Ortom is the Governor.

Comrade Pillah, a 400 level student of Medicine and Surgery at the Benue State University and hails from Mbatiav in Gboko local government area of Benue State. He is a former NUBESS president and is married with three children.

Relatedly, Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom is to be conferred with the prestigious West Africa Students Union (WASU) leadership award by the students body in recognition of his exemplary, impactful, fearless and people oriented leadership, and his services to the people.

The WASU Vice President and leader of the Francophone students, Comrade Amon Eden revealed this at the Benue People’s House during the triumphant home coming of newly elected President of the union and Benue State born Romans Pillah.

He disclosed that Governor Samuel Ortom would become the third recipient of the award, after late Ghanaian President, J.J Rawlings and Namibia first President, Sam Nujoma.

The new President, who dedicated his victory at the polls to Governor Samuel Ortom, who he said provided him the winning platform, thanked him for his massive support to him and for believing in him. He promised not to disappoint him or the people of the state.

Responding, Governor Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu congratulated Comrade Romans on his feat. He expressed confidence that he would acquit himself creditably and do Benue State proud. He however called on him and other student leaders not to lose sight of their studies, which he said is the primary reason for their being in school.

The new president was accompanied to the Benue People’s House by some executive members of WASU from other West African countries, the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and that of the National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS)