26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Health

WHO expresses worry over 4 suspected Ebola deaths in Guinea

Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for Africa, has expressed concern over the report of four suspected Ebola deaths in Guinea.

Ms Moeti, on her personal twitter account @MoetiTshidi on Sunday, was reacting to the report by the Guinea’s Ministry of Health on the resurgence of Ebola in the country.

The Guinea’s Health of Ministry had reported that four people died of Ebola in a resurgence of the disease that first emerged five years ago.

“WHO is ramping up readiness and response efforts to this potential resurgence of Ebola in West Africa, a region which suffered so much from Ebola in 2014,’’ Moeti said.

Similarly, on Feb. 7, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recorded fresh case of Ebola in the North Kivu province of the country.

WHO stated that DRC announced that a new case of Ebola had been detected in Butembo, a city in North Kivu Province, where a previous outbreak was declared in June 2020.

“The Butembo branch of the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) confirmed Ebola in samples taken from a patient with Ebola-like symptoms who had sought treatment at a local health centre.

“The woman was the wife of an Ebola survivor. She has since died,’’ WHO said.

The health agency said it viewed each fresh emergence of Ebola since 2016 with extreme concern, treating the most recent outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a global health emergency.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Cases Increase By Seven In Osun

Editor

Our ultimate goal is to end TB in Nigeria-Aisha Buhari

Editor

Maiduguri College of Nursing, Midwifery gets accreditation, 40 yrs after establishment

Editor

Govt has not done enough in the fight against COVID-19 – Outgoing NMA President

Editor

Only 22 per cent of Nigerian women use contraceptives, expert laments

Editor

How Coronavirus slips into Nigeria

Editor

COVID-19: UNICEF, WHO raise alarm of impending measles, polio epidemics

Editor

IPAS trains copy, health editors on women, child sexual reproductive, health issues

Editor

COVID-19: Rotary club donates N15m worth equipment to Teaching Hospital in Rivers

Editor

Lassa Fever: 3 die, 292 under watch list in Kano

Editor

Sen. Utazi extends medical outreach to over 3,000

Editor

UNAIDS 90-90-90 target: People living with HIV tasks FG on procurement of drugs, test kits

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More