25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gov Umahi Suspends SEB Chairman, others, over fraudulent…

Senate moves to establish Nigeria Mineral Corporation

NDDC seeks collaboration of Belgium in development of…

Abuja mass housing: FHA begins payment of contractors

4 tipper drivers arraigned over illegal protest in…

N299.9bn Budget: Senate charges FCT minister on revenue…

Anambra Guber: I will not support consensus arrangement…

FG assures of prioritizing tackling TB as WHO…

HIV, STIs: NACA launches service delivery guidelines

UNFPA tasks govts, partners on giving voice to…

Health

UNFPA tasks govts, partners on giving voice to adolescents

By Hassan Zaggi

The United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), has called on the governments at all levels and partners to foster engagements with adolescents and give them a platform for their voice to be heard.

The UNFPA Representative in NigeriaMs Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, made the call at a media briefing to commemorate the International Adolescent Health week, in Abuja, Tuesday.

The week which is celebrated for the first time in Nigeria was with the theme: “Resilience in the face of Pandemic”

According to her: “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore some of the persistent challenges adolescents face such as- the silent pandemic of gender-based violence, the prevalent stigma adolescents experience in accessing FP services and the hurdles adolescents and young people living with HIV have to overcome in accessing treatment.

“However, adolescents have risen up to the negative impacts of the pandemic through their sheer innovation and determination to be part of the COVID-19 solutions especially through the utilization of technology and social media.”

She, however, disclosed that UNFPA is working with several CSOs to develop home grown strategies that addresses the challenges that adolescents face.

“UNFPA has also given both technical and financial support to all relevant government structures at the national and sub-national level to advance Adolescent health programming.

“To ensure that adolescents and youth flourish on the road to adulthood, what is needed is an integrated set of policies and programs that addresses the “whole person” and pays close attention both to the context in which adolescents.

“The most effective actions for adolescent health and wellbeing are intersectoral and multi-component,” she revealed.  

Speaking, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, called on all stakeholders and all related government Ministries, Departments and Agencies; the UN, Multilaterals, bilateral, the NMA, NGOs/CSO, the Media, religious/traditional leaders and communities to join hands together to support successful and gainful adolescent transition to adulthood.

 He, however, noted that the Government of Nigeria duly recognises the potentials and the importance of investing in the health and wellbeing of adolescents and young people and, therefore,  has given considerable attention and increasing priority  to them in the National agenda over the years.

The Federal Ministry of Health, Ehanire, said, “is providing leadership and guidance, in collaboration with Partners, to ensure continuous delivery of essential gender-responsive, services and to mitigate the barriers Adolescents and Young people face in accessing these services, through the National Adolescent Technical Working Group.

“It has revised and updated the National Policy on the Health and Development of Adolescents and Young People in Nigeria 2021 -2024 – which shall soon be launched and disseminated.

“This together with a detailed implementation plan; Monitoring and Evaluation tools represent the Nation’s aspiration to invest in the wellbeing and development of young people.

“These will provide a guide to programme implementations and interventions, while the  blue-print will chart a positive course for translating political commitment into actionable programmes in the years ahead,  thus providing targeted policies and services that are expected to reach the most vulnerable youth populations, including young people not in employment, education or training (NEETs), young migrants; homeless youth, young women, adolescents and children facing increased risks of domestic violence.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NACA introduces empowerment program for people living with HIV/AIDS

Editor

TB victim narrates how he survived as USAID strengthens prevention, care, treatment

Editor

Covid-19: NIPRD unveils locally made hand sanitisers

Editor

Kano Moves To Maintain Zero Tolerance To Counterfeit, Illicit Drugs

Editor

COVID-19: Nigeria records six new cases total now 190

Editor

Put children first, domestic Child Right Act, UNICEF urges Kano govt

Editor

NAFDAC hosts heads of quality control labs from 35 African countries

Editor

COVID-19: NMA says easing of lockdown will trigger spread of COVID-19

Editor

Plateau records first Covid-19 death

Editor

COVID-19: CMD urges Committee to look inward for cure

Editor

Covid -19 : UNICEF seeks support of monarchs, religious leaders against rising cases of rape, child abuse

Editor

COVID-19: UNICEF, WHO raise alarm of impending measles, polio epidemics

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More