25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gov Umahi Suspends SEB Chairman, others, over fraudulent…

Senate moves to establish Nigeria Mineral Corporation

NDDC seeks collaboration of Belgium in development of…

Abuja mass housing: FHA begins payment of contractors

4 tipper drivers arraigned over illegal protest in…

N299.9bn Budget: Senate charges FCT minister on revenue…

Anambra Guber: I will not support consensus arrangement…

FG assures of prioritizing tackling TB as WHO…

HIV, STIs: NACA launches service delivery guidelines

UNFPA tasks govts, partners on giving voice to…

Politics

2023: We have not abandoned zoning – PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has stated that it is yet to take a position on the zoning of it’s presidential ticket.

The Senator Bala Mohammed led 2019 Election Review Committee had last week, recommend that the party should ignore the clamour to zone it’s Presidential ticket to the South East but consider the aspirations of competent competent from every part of the country.

But the party in a statement on Tuesday by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the party is yet to adopt any position on its zoning arrangement.

The party further explained that it has not taken any decision on any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed-led PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“The PDP immensely appreciates the overwhelming interest by majority of Nigerians in the PDP as their national rallying point to elect a pan-Nigeria, unifying and people-oriented leadership that would rescue our nation from misrule, come 2023.

“Our party notes that such unprecedented public interest and confidence in the PDP is responsible for the widespread discussions and enquiries on the recommendations of the Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“The PDP notes that the recommendations will be subjected to its democratic process by relevant organs of the party and consultation across all national interests. 

“While our party appreciates the enthusiasm by Nigerians on our nomination processes, the PDP assures that its decision on zoning will be the product of wide consultation, discussions and consensus building, taking into consideration the aggregate aspiration and hope of the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Our party has however noted the disposition and line of discussion from various political interests across the six geo-political zones of our country in this regard, and at the appropriate time, the collective understanding of Nigerians will prevail”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Bayelsa bye elections Dickson not a threat, says Gombe governor

Editor

INEC chair: Can Prof Yakubu break the jinx?

Editor

Ondo guber: 11 gov’ship aspirants pétition APC, reject indirect primary

Editor

Buhari condoles with govt. of Katsina over death of Lawal Kaita

Editor

Buni’s appointment: Nabena educates ‘ignorant PDP’ on party constitution

Editor

Proposed continued school feeding a scam – AAC

Editor

APC kicks as PDP sweeps Abia council poll

Editor

2023: Coalition warns PDP, APC not to field Jonathan, Tinubu, Tambuwal

Editor

Why Oshiomhole must not lead APC Edo guber election campaign, by Govs Forum DG

Editor

Former Imo governor, Ohakin, denies Police charge report

Editor

Appeal court judgement on deregistered parties, victory for democracy, says FRPP

Editor

Reps insist Ehanire must provide where about of Chinese health experts

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More