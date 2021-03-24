2023: We have not abandoned zoning – PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has stated that it is yet to take a position on the zoning of it’s presidential ticket.

The Senator Bala Mohammed led 2019 Election Review Committee had last week, recommend that the party should ignore the clamour to zone it’s Presidential ticket to the South East but consider the aspirations of competent competent from every part of the country.

But the party in a statement on Tuesday by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the party is yet to adopt any position on its zoning arrangement.

The party further explained that it has not taken any decision on any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed-led PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“The PDP immensely appreciates the overwhelming interest by majority of Nigerians in the PDP as their national rallying point to elect a pan-Nigeria, unifying and people-oriented leadership that would rescue our nation from misrule, come 2023.

“Our party notes that such unprecedented public interest and confidence in the PDP is responsible for the widespread discussions and enquiries on the recommendations of the Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“The PDP notes that the recommendations will be subjected to its democratic process by relevant organs of the party and consultation across all national interests.

“While our party appreciates the enthusiasm by Nigerians on our nomination processes, the PDP assures that its decision on zoning will be the product of wide consultation, discussions and consensus building, taking into consideration the aggregate aspiration and hope of the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Our party has however noted the disposition and line of discussion from various political interests across the six geo-political zones of our country in this regard, and at the appropriate time, the collective understanding of Nigerians will prevail”.