26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

News

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis – Moghalu warns

Former Presidential candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YDP), Kingsley Moghalu, has warned that there would be grave consequences if President Muhammadu Buhari’s government fails to stop the impunity of killer herdsmen and bandits in Nigeria.

Moghalu on Monday in a statement said the problem associated with herdsmen could escalate into an ethnic crisis if not properly addressed.

He said this while condemning the recent killings and crisis in Oyo State.

Part of the statement read, “The failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to end the menace of criminal herdsmen and bandits throughout Nigeria (in both northern and southern states) has led to the stigmatisation of the Fulani and other ethnic groups for the crimes of a few.

He warned that the failure of the government to deploy effective security and law enforcement action against these criminals has also created a dangerous vacuum that is increasingly filled, by self-defence measures by several communities across the nation.

“This could lead to reprisals based on ethnic profiling. In this context, I deplore the recent killings of innocent Nigerians of Northern extraction in Oyo State.

“As a Nigerian who has played a role in international efforts to rebuild several failed states after destructive internal conflicts including Rwanda after the genocide in 1994, I know firsthand where such trends can lead. I call upon President Muhammadu Buhari to act decisively to end the scourge of killer herdsmen and bandits.

Moghalu mentioned that it is a clear augury of state failure when terrorists of any description can attack defenceless civilians without consequence.

“Clearly, the Nigerian state has lost its monopoly of the use of force.

“This is time for leadership by President Buhari. No one is, or should be, above the laws of Nigeria. We simply cannot have a country in which the authorities act decisively to squash peaceful protests by citizens but appear impotent against terrorists and terrorism,” the statement added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

We’re fighting for recognition as women – Prof Madawaki

Editor

Emir’s Demise: Zulum pays condolence visit to Biu

Editor

Sen. Abiola Ajimobi to Serve As APC Acting National Chairman (Statement)

Editor

Akwa Ibom community laments deplorable roads, accidents, seeks Gov. Udom’s intervention

Editor

Youth leaders frown at political interference on Ogoni cleanup

Editor

Insecurity: Uproar, as Senate Blasts Buhari over Killings, Abduction of Over 300 students

Editor

Nnewi Princess empowers widows, urges wealthy Nigerians to reach out

Editor

Zamfara Govt To Ex-Gov Yari: Refund N37bn or we meet in court

Editor

ESUT doctors embark on strike, as Ugwuanyi pays April Salary, COVID-19 allowance

Editor

Adoke: How we paid $9.08 million, by Witness

Editor

Buhari orders military operations against bandits in his home State, Katsina

Editor

Enough is Enough, Igbo youths caution Nwobodo, Amechi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More