Ndi Anioma hails appointment of Okonjo-Iweala as DG, WTO



Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Socio-cultural organisation, Ndi Anioma, has felicitated with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala over her recent appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.



The group in a statement on Monday said that it has no doubt that she will fly Anioma people’s flag of hard-work and integrity in this global assignment.



The statement read “We, the Anioma people worldwide under the aegis of Ndi Anioma, happily communicate our felicitations to our illustrious daughter and sister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala over her recent appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

“We are happy that the foremost and giant International Organization established on the strength of the Marrakesh Declaration as heftily attested to, by 123 countries of the world in Marrakesh, Morroco, which subsequently came to existence in 1995, found shimmering capacity in our ‘Nwa Ada Anioma’, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.



“As usual, and like several other cognitively capacited Anioma sons and daughters before her, we have no iota of doubt that she will once again, fly our Anioma people’s flag of hard-work and integrity in this global assignment.



“With her 25 years of accomplished career with the World Bank where she rapidly and deservedly rose from’Development Economist’ to the No. 2 position of ‘Managing Director’ with globally-acclaimed achievements, we owe our daughter infinite confidence and dependence in her ability to competently assist WTO, in her new role, to meet the objectives of the regulation of trade in goods, services and intellectual property between participating countries by providing them with necessary framework for negotiating trade agreements and dispute resolution processes which are normally aimed at enforcing participants’ adherence to WTO agreements and other forms of understanding necessary.



“Like many other Anioma sons and daughters with global success stories, we are joyous that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is once again, not only an Anioma scorecard but a lustrious demonstration of the huge human resources in our Anioma nation. Obviously, the Anioma people have again and again, proven the engine room of mankind, nationally and globally, and in nearly every sphere of endeavour.



“We, the Anioma people have through our illustrious daughter made history again, as the first woman ever and the first African to head the World Trade Organisation.



“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari, who mobilised Nigerians and the world to queue behind our Ada Anioma for the huge support and diplomatic efforts and interventions that birthed this glorious global appointment

“We, the Anioma people through this channel of Ndi Anioma, the social cultural group of our people, express our immense gratitude to you all.



“Congratulations to Ada Anioma, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala!



The statement was signed by Chief Emma Ejiofor, the Onishe of Ubulu Uku Kingdom, Elder Emeka Esogbue,vSecretary, Ndi Anioma of Nigeria and 11 others.