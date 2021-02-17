70th Birthday: Okebukola is a transformative leader and trailblazer, says Oke, Acting VC, LASU



By Cyriacus Nnaji

Acting Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) Prof. Oyedamola Oke has extolled the sterling qualities of Dist. Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, describing him as a transformative leader and trailblazer.

“Dist. Prof. Okebukola is an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal staff of the University whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution, in the face of more prestigious offers, is a stuff of legends,” said Oke.

In a press statement signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) Lagos State University, Prof. Oke made the revelation in a congratulatory birthday message to Distinguished Professor Okebukola as he turns 70 years.

Oke maintained that Okebukola’s role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable “Most recently, his role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable; just as is his effort in successful take-off of the Centre,” the Acting VC revealed.

The release read further “On behalf of the entire Lagos State University community, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, warmly felicitates with renowned Professor of Science Education, Distinguished Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, OFR, on his retirement from the service of the Lagos State University as he clocks the age of 70 years today, Wednesday, 17th February, 2021.

“As the former Acting Vice Chancellor of the University and former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) takes a bow after a tremendously successful career, Prof. Oke appreciates the incalculable positive contributions of Dist. Prof. Okebukola to the University in particular and the Educational Sector in Nigeria, describing him as a gift of God to LASU.

“Prof. Oke joins his family, friends and well-wishers to rejoice with him on the landmark age of 70 years and prays that he will celebrate many more years in perfect health and all the blessings that his heart desires.”

Prof. Oke also prayed that as he retires from services of Lagos State University, he will not be tired “As you retire from services of Lagos State University, you will not be tired, but continue to be of service to humanity, seeing that you still have so much to offer.”

Prof Oke then wished the Distinguished Professor well on this auspicious day in his life.