30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

70th Birthday: Okebukola is a transformative leader and…

IPMAN, BCO commends Buhari over nomination of Bawa…

Group Lauds Governor For Women Inclusiveness – Princess…

Plan International: Eulogies as Hussaini Abdu steps down…

FCTA unveils new roadmap to end kidnappings

Politics has subsumed economics in Nigeria’s budgeting processes…

Kagara abduction: Declare state of emergency on insecurity,…

Buhari dispatches security chiefs to ensure release of…

Global peace group warns against civil war –…

Reps commence screening of Service Chiefs designate for…

Education

70th Birthday: Okebukola is a transformative leader and trailblazer, says Oke, Acting VC, LASU


By Cyriacus Nnaji

Acting Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) Prof. Oyedamola Oke has extolled the sterling qualities of Dist. Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, describing him as a transformative leader and trailblazer.

“Dist. Prof. Okebukola is an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal staff of the University whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution, in the face of more prestigious offers, is a stuff of legends,” said Oke.

In a press statement signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) Lagos State University, Prof. Oke made the revelation in a congratulatory birthday message to Distinguished Professor Okebukola as he turns 70 years.

Oke maintained that Okebukola’s role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable “Most recently, his role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable; just as is his effort in successful take-off of the Centre,” the Acting VC revealed.

The release read further “On behalf of the entire Lagos State University community, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, warmly felicitates with renowned Professor of Science Education, Distinguished Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, OFR, on his retirement from the service of the Lagos State University as he clocks the age of 70 years today, Wednesday, 17th February, 2021. 

“As the former Acting Vice Chancellor of the University and former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) takes a bow after a tremendously successful career, Prof. Oke appreciates the incalculable positive contributions of Dist. Prof. Okebukola to the University in particular and the Educational Sector in Nigeria, describing him as a gift of God to LASU. 

“Prof. Oke joins his family, friends and well-wishers to rejoice with him on the landmark age of 70 years and prays that he will celebrate many more years in perfect health and all the blessings that his heart desires.”

Prof. Oke also prayed that as he retires from services of Lagos State University, he will not be tired “As you retire from services of Lagos State University, you will not be tired, but continue to be of service to humanity, seeing that you still have so much to offer.”

Prof Oke then wished the Distinguished Professor well on this auspicious day in his life.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

TETFund rejoices over Aworh’s emergence as IAFoST President

Editor

Anambra, Imo students top in Unity Schools’ common entrance exam – Minister

Editor

Attah Igala urges Kogi Poly rector on transparency, inclusiveness

Editor

Kalu lauds Buhari over appointment of Obioma as NECO’s registrar

Editor

Police officer nabbed for using mercenary in JAMB’s exam

Editor

Kogi Poly expels 34 students over exam malpractices, others

Editor

We will take KWASU to greater heights- Prof. Akanbi

Editor

Prof Ikechebelu now UNIZIK Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Editor

Echono sets for inauguration as Nigerian Institute of Architects’ president

Editor

NOUN secures approval for 6 additional programmes

Editor

ASUU, Edo govt differ on 4 months salaries

Editor

COVID-19 delays 2020 scholarship awards, says FG

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More