Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle ban

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

Governor Umaru Fintiri, recently led a security patrol within the state capital to arrest defaulters of the Executive Order banning the use of tricycles and motorcycles in the night.

The order, which bans use of tricycles within the hours of 10pm to 5am came into effect on February 2, 2021 affects the three local government areas of Girei, Yola North and Yola South.

Fintiri alongside service commanders in the state started the special patrol around 10pm and the team arrested a number of defaulters around Mubi Roundabout and Jambutu area, among other places visited.

In an interview with newsmen at a place in Yola North LGA popularly known as Roundabout Maidoki in Jimeta, Governor Fintiri said the patrol was to ensure full compliance with the executive order as reports reaching his office indicated cases of tricycles moving within the prohibited hours.

He added that as the Chief Security Officer of the state, he will not tolerate lawlessness and therefore he decided to come out by himself for arresting of defaulters.

He revealed that with the ban on the movement of the motorcycles and tricycles in the late hours, the security in Adamawa State has improved tremendously.

According to the Executive Order, any person found in a Tricycle or on a Motorcycle stationary or in motion within the prohibited period whether as a rider or passenger is liable to prosecution.

The order prescribes a sentence of Six Months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine or both, in addition to forfeiting the tricycle or motorcycle to the government.