29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Obioma and his midas touch in NECO

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance,…

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr…

CEHRD applauds BSHA for passage of VAPP BiII

Bandits in military uniform strike again in Niger,…

Orlu Crisis: Igbos not at war with Nigeria…

Insecurity: Ortom calls for national debate

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle…

News

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle ban

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

Governor Umaru Fintiri, recently led a security patrol within the state capital to arrest defaulters of the Executive Order banning the use of tricycles and motorcycles in the night.

The order, which bans use of tricycles within the hours of 10pm to 5am came into effect on February 2, 2021 affects the three local government areas of Girei, Yola North and Yola South.

Fintiri alongside service commanders in the state started the special patrol around 10pm and the team arrested a number of defaulters around Mubi Roundabout and Jambutu area, among other places visited.

In an interview with newsmen at a place in Yola North LGA popularly known as Roundabout Maidoki in Jimeta, Governor Fintiri said the patrol was to ensure full compliance with the executive order as reports reaching his office indicated cases of tricycles moving within the prohibited hours.

He added that as the Chief Security Officer of the state, he will not tolerate lawlessness and therefore he decided to come out by himself for arresting of defaulters.

He revealed that with the ban on the movement of the motorcycles and tricycles in the late hours, the security in Adamawa State has improved tremendously.

According to the Executive Order, any person found in a Tricycle or on a Motorcycle stationary or in motion within the prohibited period whether as a rider or passenger is liable to prosecution.

The order prescribes a sentence of Six Months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine or both, in addition to forfeiting the tricycle or motorcycle to the government.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim regains freedom

Editor

Former Rep member cautions Gbajabiamila, House over Infectious Diseases Bill 2020

Editor

Emir of Zuru urges KECHEMA to intensify campaigns to communities in Kebbi State

Editor

Gov Bagudu approves N 2.4 bn for payment of gratuities to retirees

Editor

BASEPA engages communities on modern sanitary inspection

Editor

Covid-19: Abia Rep member, Nkole donates relief materials to journalists

Editor

COVID-19: African Regionalx Human Rights Body commends National Human Rights Commission

Editor

56th Anniversary: Nigerian Airforce commences distribution of Covid-19 palliatives across the country

Editor

Emir of Borgu condole with Buhari on demise of Kyari

Editor

NDDC: Clark Writes Open Letter To Senate President, Reps Speaker

Editor

FG laud’s NCC’S TVWS framework for digital economy

Editor

IG orders Edo, Ondo CPs to review preparations ahead of elections

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More