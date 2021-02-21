Iguaro Ndigbo 2021 holds in Nri

From Isaac Ojo Nnewi

It was celebration of culture and tradition as 1022nd Iguaro Ndigbo was on Saturday held at the Ezenri palace, Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.



In his welcome address, the Regent of the ancient Nri kingdom, Prince Ikenna Onyesoh (Idebuteaku) said that Nri is the ancestral home of Igbo nation.



He noted that the antiquity of Iguaro dates back to the biblical days of Ezenri, whose prerogative as directed by God is to proclaim the Igbo lunar calendar.



Prince Onyesoh said that Ndigbo home and abroad normally look forward to the occasion of welcoming Iguaro with pomp and pageantry.

The Nri Regent said that Ndigbo, at the moment, are passing through the mill, and as such, the culture and tradition of Ndigbo must not be sacrificed.



He congratulated the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on his landmark achievements in provision of security, infrastructural development and enhanced the economic base of the state.



Prince Onyesoh prayed for the peaceful conduct of the Anambra State 2021 governorship election.



The National Publicity of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ozo Alex Ogbonna, who represented the President General, Prof George Obiozor, commeneded Nri Regent and the entire people of the community for sustaining the culture and tradition of Ndigbo.



He said that the Ohaneze Ndigbo PG could not make it to the occasion because he had to travel to Orlu, Imo State, for first-hand information about the activities of the military in the area.



Ozo Ogbonna said that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is passionately committed to the actualization of Igbo presidency come 2023.



Nzuko-Ozo Ndigbo, Ndigbo Royal Heritage, Igboagu group and other eminent personalities across Igboland paid homage to the Nri Regent, Prince Onyesoh, at the occasion.