Prof Okunna and Mentees present book in Awka as former Governor Obi, Arthur Eze, others to attend

By Covenant Oluchi Ikedinobi

Renowned Professor of Mass Communication and Director Unizik Fm Prof Chinyere Stella Okunna and his Mentees will present a book entitled Communication and Media Studies: Multiple Perspective” at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.


Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election and.former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi (CON), will be a guest of honour at the event.


The event scheduled to hold Wednesday, 3rd March, 2021 at the University Auditorium will also feature the presence of respected businessman, Engr. Prince Arthur Eze (OFR), among other dignitaries.


The chief host of the event is the Vice Chancellor Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone,FAS.
Set under the academic chairmanship of Deputy Vice Chancellor Admin of the university, Prof Joseph Ikechebelu, the event will feature presentation of a book titled, “Communication and Media Studies: Multiple Perspective” edited by Prof Okunna.


The book will be reviewed by Prof Nnamdi Akeanyanwu while the event will be anchored by Prof Frank-Collins Okafor. However, HRH Prof Onuora Nwuneli, the Igwe Malume of Igbakwu will be the Royal father of the day

