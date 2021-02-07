Insecurity: Seek help from Israel, US, other countries – CAN tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek help from Israel, the United States and other countries in the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration of Belusochukwu Enwere as the new national chairman of its Youth Wing (YOWICAN), at the weekend in Abuja, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, the President of CAN, insisted that there is lack of security in all states across the country.

Ayokunle believes that the present government seems to be overwhelmed by the problem, adding that Buhari is also worried about insecurity in the country.

The President of CAN, represented by Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, the Assistant General Secretary of CAN, noted that insecurity has reached a worrying point, where nobody is safe.

He said: “It’s very obvious that Nigeria needs assistance. I am not President Muhammadu Buhari, but I am sure that he’ll also be worried.

“He should be willing to seek help from anywhere, as insecurity has reached a worrying point, where nobody is safe.

“We need help. Let me use the opportunity to tell the President to reach out to Israel, United States and other countries that could be of help to Nigeria.

“We’re seriously worried in CAN because we’re affected by the security challenges in Nigeria. Insecurity, banditry and kidnapping are threats to the human race.

“We will continue to pray for government because there is a lack of security everywhere, from Adamawa to Lagos, Sokoto to Enugu. The highways are not safe. Even when you are in your house, you are not safe.”