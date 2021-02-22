35 C
Alleged police brutality: Petitioner insists on N200m compensation for amputated limb*Police pay 150, 000

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police on Monday continued hearing on the petition of  Kingsley Kalu who insisted that the Nigeria police should pay him the sum of N200 million compensation and procure  a prosthetics limb for his use.

The petitioner alleged that he was hit by a bullet in his left leg from Akpabio Daniel, a police officer at the Abuja Command, who was attached to the Exclusive Store in Abuja.

Kingsley Kalu, under cross-examination, acknowledged   that the DPO of Maitama division paid N150,000 for his medical expenses  while he was on admission at Cedar Crest Hospital where he was first admitted, and later he was referred to National Hospital for surgery.  

Kalu recalled before Dr. Garba Tetengi SAN, who stood in for the chairman of the Panel, that after the incident  he had written to the Inspector General Police requesting for the dismissal of Daniel Akpabio, refund of hospital expenses, provision of prosthetic and N200million compensation.

Continuing his narration, Kalu said he never got any response from the office of the IGP which informed his decision to file his petition before the panel.Fidelis Ogobe, counsel to the respondents, who led the cross examination disclosed to the panel that Daniel Akpabio was tried by police internal mechanism where he was found guilty and was recommended for dismissal, and that Daniel has since been charged to court in accordance with the law.

Though Kalu’s counsel, Edwin Muoguzo, was not present, the panel listened to the defence of the counsel to respondents and observed that Daniel Akpabio being the first respondent has conducted himself in a criminal manner which according to him goes contrary to the statutory provision of the police force. 

Fidelis Ogobe informed the 11-man investigative panel that Daniel Akpabio has become a personal liability unto himself and that the Nigeria Police will not take responsibility for any acts that is inimical to the interest of the Force.It would be recalled that on the 18th of October 2017, Kingsley Kālu, who got married two months earlier, was allegedly shot on his left leg by SARS operative, Daniel Akpabio. The newly wed was on an evening outing with his wife and brother-in-law. This gunshot according to him affected a major vein on his leg, which led to its amputation. 

The case has been closed for  filing of reports.

