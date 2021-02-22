24 C
Enugu
APC will take over Enugu state in 2023, says Nnadozie..

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, Hon Val Nnaedozie, has commended the unity and sincerity of purpose with which the party stakeholders in Enugu state approached the ongoing revalidation  and registration exercise of the party, describing such unity is a panacea for APC to form the next government in Enugu state, come 2023.

Hon Nnaedozie, who dropped this hints after revalidating his membership of APC at his Amankpunato ward, in Oji River local government, said the reports that he gathered from various parts of the state indicates the exercise is going on smoothly and for the first time after about three years of internal crisis which affected the fortunes of the party in the state negatively, all stakeholders are working on same page.

His words,”It is a good thing that all the party (APC)  party stakeholders from Enugu state are now speaking with one voice..In the past three years it has been fractionalization Today, we have relative peace in  Enugu state chapter of APC. It is a step in the right direction. What it means is that there is a huge chance for APC to win election in Enugu state. What has been our major setback is disagreement. Today everybody agrees we are one APC’

