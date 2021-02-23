30 C
Insecurity: NCFront, to commence own constitutional conference

 *Commends Northern Govs for adopting ranching


The Leadership of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) has commended Northern Governors and the Senate for adopting cattle ranching over grazing to douse the heightening ethnic strife and violence Nigeria.


It also announced 1st May, as the commencement date of what it dubbed the “Independent People’s Constitutional Conference for Nigeria” which it said was initiated to prevent civil war and anarchy in Nigeria. It noted that the conference is to be anchored by Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, among others.

The NCFront had on 2nd February, 2021,  called on governments in Nigeria to immediately adopt cattle ranching instead of cattle grazing, and to immediately flush out criminal elements from Nigeria’s forest, including Sambisa, in order to put an end to growing insecurity and ethnic violence in the country.


The statement signed by Dr Tanko Yunusa, NCFront Head of Public Affairs Bureau reads as follows: 


“The Leadership of the NCFront wishes to reaffirm that if this step adopted by the Northern Governors and the Nigerian Senate, is well implemented in good time, it will reduce farmers- herders clashes and also expose criminal and unauthorized elements, whether alien or local using our bushes and forest to wreak havoc on innocent and unsuspecting Citizens of Nigeria.


“Registration and Accreditation for this vintage National Conference of ethnic nationalities, indigenous peoples as well as civil society and professional groups in Nigeria has been scheduled to open on 31st March, 2021 at the NCFront Secretariat in Abuja to be supervised by Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba, Prof Pat Utomi and Che Olawale Okunniyi.


“Finally, the NCFront also wishes to call on citizens of conscience in Nigeria to keep faith and be more focused on the constitutional restructuring panacea of the Leaders of Conscience in Nigeria and to shun the ongoing distractive and diversionary membership registration of the failed party in government, the All Progressive Congress, APC, which will soon be flushed out of power by the emerging revolutionary mega political movement of the Leaders of Conscience to be launched by next month by the NCFront”. 

