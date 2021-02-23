30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Road Crashes: FRSC orders clampdown on rickety vehicles…

Senate confirms Ex-Service Chiefs as Ambassadors-Designate

Marte: Nigerian Troops Demobilize Heaps of Mines on…

Former President Jonathan hosts leaders of Gambian political…

NYSC DG tasks staff on ethical conduct

Insecurity: NCFront, to commence own constitutional conference

FG seeks private sector commitment to N1.34 trn…

China advances technology-led poverty reduction

China constantly improves democratic institutions

China’s industrial internet enters period of rapid growth

News

NYSC DG tasks staff on ethical conduct

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has called on the Corps staff to avoid unethical conducts that could tarnish the image of the scheme.


The DG,  according to a statement issued by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations,  Adenike Adeyemi,  assured that NYSC Scheme would continue to tap the potentials of Corps Members and harness it for the socio-economic development of the country.


Ibrahim stated this Tuesday at the Public Service Institute in Abuja while addressing NYSC staff before the commencement of senior staff promotion examination.


He emphasised the need to consolidate on the relevance of the Scheme and also expand its frontiers for societal growth and advised the candidates for the examination to perform their statutory responsibilities as NYSC officials in line with the Public Service Rules.


He urged them to set good examples for their Corps Members to emulate and avoid every unethical conduct that can spoil their reputation and tarnish the good image of NYSC Scheme.
“We must tap into the potentials of Corps Members because they have talents”.


“Desist from unethical practices and don’t get involved in  criminal conduct, because we will apply the rules on every infraction committed”, the DG added.


Ibrahim, who promised a robust Corps and Staff Welfare said the Scheme has improved its revenue generation drive through its online registration platforms,  NYSC Bakery, NYSC water factory and the garment factory.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

*ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Mali*

Editor

Int’l Day for Rural Women: African First Ladies seek support for Rural Women, others

Editor

Nigeria records N1.8trn trade balance deficit in Q2 – NBS

Editor

Senate confirms NASC, NCC nominees

Editor

Abia : COSEYL warns against protests against Orji, son over fraud allegation

Editor

NHRC tasks Nigerians inclusiveness, equal opportunities for all

Editor

Reps move to enforce treatment of victims of armed attack without police report

Editor

Media briefing: Troops continue successful run against oil vandals, bandits, terrorists

Editor

Paulinus Nsirim emerge new Rivers Information Commissioner

Editor

Jonathan, Kenyatta urge Africa leaders to work together to combat Covid-19, terrorism

Editor

Vehicles To Bandits: The Accusation is Wicked/Irresponsible – Shinkafi

Editor

Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Intercept Terrorists While Collecting Ransome

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More