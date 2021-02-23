NYSC DG tasks staff on ethical conduct

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has called on the Corps staff to avoid unethical conducts that could tarnish the image of the scheme.



The DG, according to a statement issued by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, assured that NYSC Scheme would continue to tap the potentials of Corps Members and harness it for the socio-economic development of the country.



Ibrahim stated this Tuesday at the Public Service Institute in Abuja while addressing NYSC staff before the commencement of senior staff promotion examination.



He emphasised the need to consolidate on the relevance of the Scheme and also expand its frontiers for societal growth and advised the candidates for the examination to perform their statutory responsibilities as NYSC officials in line with the Public Service Rules.



He urged them to set good examples for their Corps Members to emulate and avoid every unethical conduct that can spoil their reputation and tarnish the good image of NYSC Scheme.

“We must tap into the potentials of Corps Members because they have talents”.



“Desist from unethical practices and don’t get involved in criminal conduct, because we will apply the rules on every infraction committed”, the DG added.



Ibrahim, who promised a robust Corps and Staff Welfare said the Scheme has improved its revenue generation drive through its online registration platforms, NYSC Bakery, NYSC water factory and the garment factory.