New Rivers CP declares war Kidnappers, Robbers, Cultists

CP Eboka Friday

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The newly deployed Commissioner for Police in Rivers State, Mr Eboka Friday has declared total war on kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists operating in the state.

CP Eboka made the declaration on Tuesday, during his maiden press briefing at the Police Officers Mess, Port Harcourt.

Eboka who has determined to flushed out all forms of criminality in the state, stated that in synergy with sister agencies will battle heinous crimes and make Rivers a habitable area and place for genuine businesses to thrive.

He stressed that his administration will tackle criminality in the state in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

According to the CP, “I am here in the State to tackle crime and criminality headlong, in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, in accordance with International best practices, Rules of Law and Respect for fundamental Human Rights.

“No efforts will be spared in dealing with all criminality elements in the state. A total war is thus declared against violent crimes like, armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping.

“To ensure a successful execution, we shall synergize with other sister security agencies to battle with perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Rivers shall not be habitable for criminals, as I will spare no efforts in smoking them out of their hideout”.

Eboka who assumed office as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in the state after his predecessor, Joseph Mukan was promoted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, commanded the IGP who “found me worthy in character and competence to be posted to Rivers State, carry out the core mandate of the Force and expand the frontiers of policing in the Command”.

He also appreciated the State Government for aiding his predecessors to achieve positively in security of the state thereby providing the wherewithal, adding that “the magnanimity shall be extended to my administration”.

Noting that the state is strategic to the economic fortunes of the country, the CP stressed the need to curtail and minimize the security challenges arising there from, given the peculiar socio/economic environment and the volume of Human Traffic, including foreign Nationals in the state.