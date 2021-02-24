36 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2 Access bank staff to face trial over…

Ex Deputy President Ohanaeze, DIG Hillary Opara (rtd.)…

Senate Confirms Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Boss

NLC pickets CAC, challenges RG Abubakar on N350m…

Gumi wrong on killing of Northerners by non-Muslim…

Cleric decries deaths in Benue NUJ council

You lied, Plateau farmers don’t carry AK 47-…

Military Plane Crash: PFN calls for thorough investigation,…

HERDSMEN ATTACKS: : Ortom Challenges FG. others to…

Ambassadors Designate: Sowore suffering from failed revolution hangover…

Cover

Senate Confirms Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Boss

The Senate has confirmed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His confirmation comes shortly after he appeared before the upper chamber for his screening.

Mr. Bawa was accompanied into the Senate Chambers by his family members and political associates.

The forty-year-old has worked with the anti-graft agency for 16 years and is a Certified fraud examiner and anti-money laundering expert.

During his screening, Mr. Bawa assured the federal lawmakers of his commitment to repositioning the commission by ensuring that the anti-graft agency is in a better place before his tenure expires.

He said he will work with strategic partners around the world to see that Nigeria benefits from the repatriation of assets stolen from her coffers.

According to Mr. Bawa, the EFCC will achieve its independent objective by sharing information with its partners.

He promised that at the end of his tenure, the EFCC will be a better place than he met it, noting that his training by the FBI and the National Crime Agency of the United States and the United Kingdom respectively will come in handy. 

Responding to questions regarding what he will do differently from his predecessors, Mr. Bawa said he will reposition the commission by ensuring that it strengthens its standard operating procedures and improve on them.

He also stated that there will be more transparency and accountability.

While acknowledging that the EFFC has issues with the management of assets, the EFCC boss said he will embark on the digitization of the offices for proper record keeping.

He further noted that stated that the constitution will guide his actions as EFCC Chairman.

He will be taking over from Mohammed Umar, who has been in an acting capacity since July 2020 after the suspension of Ibrahim Magu over allegations of gross misconduct.

President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16, asked the Senate to confirm Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

The statement added that 40-year-old Bawa is “a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.”

He is said to have undergone several specialised training in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FEC approves 65 years retirement age for teachers – Minister

Editor

Catholic Church offer its 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide as COVID-19 isolation centres

Editor

Implement laws to fight rape, drug abuse- Speaker

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

Senate condemns N300 meal per day for inmates

Editor

No casualty as fire breaks out in CAC headquarters

Editor

N37.4Billion Promissory Notes: PAPS Calls On CBN To Obey Court Order —As Zamfara Govt Writes CBN

Editor

IGP promotes over 82000 police officers

Editor

Buhari approves release of $1b for security in Northeast

Editor

PROFILE OF THE NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF , REAR ADMIRAL AZ GAMBO

Editor

Visiting Professorship: We Are Sorry, US Varsity Apologises To Dr. Ganduje

Editor

NDDC Director of Finance, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang is dead

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More