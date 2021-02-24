Ex Deputy President Ohanaeze, DIG Hillary Opara (rtd.) Joins APC

By Ralph Christopher



The on-going registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) nationwide got a major boost, with the entry of the immediate-past deputy president of Ohaneze, DIG Hillary Opara (rtd), to the party.

A clan chief, DIG Opara (Rtd), who goes with the title, ‘Idinotu Mbaise gburugburu’, registered in his ward 2, (Oboama) Nguru Nwenkwo Ward in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State and joined the party with his wife and entire family, an exercise witnessed by the Chairman of the Imo State Registeration Committee, Mr. Goddy Aghaghuwe and members.



In a well-attended ceremony organized by the Aboh Mbaise LGA Registration officer, Sir. Tony Awusaku and another party chieftain, Chief Christogonus Okoro (Agbara), to welcome the ‘big fish’ into their party, the State Caretaker Chairman, Chief Barr.

Marcellinus Nlemigbo, who also represented the state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, said he was excited that such an accomplished personality was the type of materials needed to reposition the Mbaise Nation for electoral success for our great party. He congratulated the new entrant for making a very wonderful decision to join the APC.



The member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly and Deputy Whip, Hon. Eddy Obinna, who chaired the event, emphasized that, APC and the leader, Governor Uzodinma was a far better party to trust than the discredited and self-centred PDP, noting that it was why he joined the train much earlier.

Similarly, the Apex leader of the party in the LGA and current commissioner for environment and Petroleum, Hon. Ikay Njoku, welcomed DIG Opara and urged him to help to strengthen the party and support the impact-felt 3R government of Sen. Uzodinma.



Besides the state party chairman and his entire EXCO, other dignitaries who attended the event included the Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Sir Njoku and his councillors, the SA to the Governor on NGOs and Grants, Barr. (Mrs.) Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim, other SAs; Women Affairs, Chief Mrs. Josephine Nnoha; Political, Batho Nwadike and High Chief Canice Omeogo N’Orlu, Ngurunwenkwo Eze-in-Council, led by Okenze Ephraim Opara, High Chief Chimezie Njoku, Chief Charles Njoku, Engr. CMC Opara, among others.



Expressing appreciation, the DIG regretted that the Mbaise Nation has lost a lot politically in the past to ‘one-man show’ and self-centeredness of a privileged few, promising to end that, as he has joined APC for the people’s interest and good.