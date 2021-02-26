36 C
Fratricidal War: Enugu govt imposes curfew on Oruku Community

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu


Following the killing of the traditional ruler of Oruku Community, in Nkanu-East Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, on December 26, 2020, “subject of an on-going Judicial Commission of Inquiry”, and the recent gruesome murder of the Vice-Chairman of Oruku Town Union Caretaker Committee, Chief Samuel Ani, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed a curfew on the community.


A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnayelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that the curfew was imposed by Ugwuanyi, pursuant to Executive Order No. 2: 2021, dated 25th February.


Aroh stated that the curfew, which is between the hours of 6pm to 6am daily, commences from 6pm, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and ends at 6pm, on Wednesday, 31st March, 202, in the first instance.


The Commissioner further stated that “the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command has been directed to take all legal measures to enforce this order and ensure the arrest as well as prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.


The state government therefore “enjoined the people of Oruku to stay the course of peace and go about their lawful businesses outside the hours of the day under curfew”.

