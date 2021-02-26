Zamfara Govt. confirms abduction of female students

The Zamfara Government has confirmed the abduction of female students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government area of the state.

The confirmation was made by the Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran in a brief interview with the in Gusau on Friday.

The abductors in their hundreds invaded the town and took away the students at about 2am.

“I can confirm to you now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS Jangebe and right now, I am on my way to the school.

“At this moment, l cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen until l get there, but we have already mobilized security men and members of the vigilantatè who are now in pursuit of the abductors,” the commissioner stated.