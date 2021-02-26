36 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Leaving PDP was my last option – FFK

PDP: National Auditor denies accusing Secondus of financial…

Fratricidal War: Enugu govt imposes curfew on Oruku…

Igbo elders condenm activities of IPOB – Calls…

How local vigilantes failed to stop latest Zamfara…

Zamfara Govt. confirms abduction of female students

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap over 300 students in Zamfara…

Xi Jinping announces China’s eradication of extreme poverty

98 percent once-impoverished residents in China benefit from…

China’s cross-border e-commerce maintains robust growth

News

How local vigilantes failed to stop latest Zamfara abduction

– Only 54 students escaped


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

More details have emerged on Friday’s early morning abduction of 300 female students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government area of Zamfara state with a resident of the community narrating how they failed to stop the abductors.

Meanwhile, the state government confirmed thatonly 54 of the students population escaped.

According to the Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran “I can confirm to you now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS Jangebe and right now, I am on my way to the school.

“At this moment, l cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen until l get there, but we have already mobilised security men and members of the vigilantatè who are now in pursuit of the abductors,” the commissioner stated.

The resident, Haliru Jangebe told NAN that the local vigilantes had tried to repel the invaders but were overpowered.

“The bandits were too many and they all seemed to be carrying heavy arms as we heard gunshots from all parts of the town and when the shots stopped, we heard that the students had been taken away,” he said.


A staff of the school who spoke to NAN said “the gunmen in their hundreds invaded the town around 2 a.m on Friday, shot sporadically in the air to scare the residents before coming into the school.

“After taking away most of the students, we rounded up those that escaped or hid from the bandits and conducted a census where we counted 54 students and we are still searching to see if we can get more,” he said.


The abduction happened hours after the state government said some repentant bandits had surrendered their arms.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has been pushing for a dialogue with bandits for peace to reign.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

IPOB clears air on detonating ‘bomb’ at Wike’s father’s Church

Editor

Ethnic Nationalities, Others Donate To Kano COVID-19 Fund

Editor

350.org urges JP Morgan, others to take more actions against climate change

Editor

COVID-19: Gov Wike berates security agencies over lapses on borders closure

Editor

Nigeria has deviated from the sure foundation – Anglican Primate

Editor

Corona Virus : Our mission in Nigeria to remain open, says British envoy

Editor

Edo decides: Politicians used girls, fabrics, cash to beg for votes – CDD

Editor

Insecurity: Uproar, as Senate Blasts Buhari over Killings, Abduction of Over 300 students

Editor

Gov. Ikpeazu emerges Deputy Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

Editor

Kebbi Governor commends NCFRMI

Editor

Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases rise to 131

Editor

Nigeria has an infrastructure emergency, says ICRC boss

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More