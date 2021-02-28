27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

Features

Mouka presents customised mattress to Afeez Agoro, Nigeria’s Tallest Man, for a healthy sleep

By Cyriacus Nnaji

Mouka has presented a customised Wellbeing Regal orthopaedic mattress to Afeez Agoro, Nigeria’s tallest man, for the quality sleep he desires for his 7 feet 4.58 inches frame.

As a company that propagates the importance of quality sleep, Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of branded mattresses and pillows, came to the aid of Agoro, who previously had difficulty finding the right sleep solution.

True to its current marketing campaign, There is a Mouka for Everyone; the brand assures Nigerian’s that Mouka provides the right sleep products to suit an individual based on their age, body build, budget and lifestyle.

The Mouka Wellbeing range of mattresses is endorsed by both the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT). Both associations have certified the Wellbeing range as ergonomically compliant, aligning the spine and relieving tension from pressure points around the body. The Wellbeing Regal full orthopaedic mattress is highly recommended for the elderly and those experiencing back pains.

On the gesture, Mouka’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy, said the brand is continuously looking at ways to add comfort to Nigerians’ lives, especially those in dire need of relief from body aches and pains.

Other quality brands in its portfolio include Mondeo Plus spring mattress, Flora range of mattresses, Dreamtime water-resistant mattress, and a wide range of pillows to help Nigerians sleep well and wake up refreshed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

LASG says Lagos not on lockdown, unveils palliatives

Editor

Obiano donates 151 Innoson vehicles to Anambra monarchs

Editor

Tansian University has zero tolerance for cultism – Reverend Monsignor Prof Akam

Editor

IPOB mocks South-East governors , says you pleased Northern masters against Igbo Interest

Editor

Covid-19: Foundation moves to empower 3000 petty traders in Abia

Editor

Ebonyi State receives over 4,500 applications for community policing recruitment

Editor

COVID-19: How Northern governors ‘desecrated’ the Amajiri system

Editor

Plan to end Ozigbo Walk-For-Health fails as aspirant leads Nnewi Walk-For-Health

Editor

Hymnodia Season 2: Six Hymntestants on probation as contest intensifies

Editor

HKT hosts Town Hall meeting, empowers constituents

Editor

COVID-19 vanishing, human vaccine trial begins, Italian Index case negative

Editor

Eighteenth update on Covid-19: Sanwo-Olu grants full resumption consent to Churches,Mosques

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More