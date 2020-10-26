Oritsejafor unveils strategies for overcoming effects of covid-19, releases new book

Dr. Hellen Oritsejafor, wife of the founder of Word of Life Bible Church and former President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Ayodele Oritsejafor, has launched a book explaining effective ways of sustaining businesses in a COVID-19 burdened economy

The book titled “You Too Can Become A Success” which was launched recently in Warri, Delta State, highlights the strategies required for any business to succeed in an economy buffeted by the pandemic.

Certainly, many economies have been adversely affected by the deadly disease and that thousands of lives have been decimated, a situation that has made world leaders grappling with the doldrums and unsettling issues of the virus.

This led to the survey conducted to explore the impact of the pandemic on more than 3,000 small businesses between March 28th and July 2020, and it led to some led to some discoveries, which shows that there were mass layoffs and closures few weeks into the crisis, that the risk of closure was negatively associated with the expected length, and that many small businesses are financially fragile.

The book therefore holds significance for small, medium and large-scale enterprises and specifically focuses on strategies built around the following six sub-headings; Work your Process and be Strategic, Creating a Powerful Ecosystem Strategy to Sustain Competitiveness, the Place of Technology, Adopting Customer Centric Strategy for your Business, Business Diversification and Recession-proof businesses that you can invest in during the pandemic

The literary work also embodies steps critical to self-actualisation in any sphere of life, thus, helping readers to discover their passion and effectively work towards attainment of set goals.

The author has disclosed that 50 percent of the proceeds from the book sales will be invested to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on small and medium scale enterprises.

She is also willing to provide mentorship to business owners who seek such service as the book can be purchased through the following platforms: Amazon, Kindle, Eagle Strength Bookshop in Delta State, Roving Heights Bookshop and Patabah Bookshop in Lagos State respectively.