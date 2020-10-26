I’ve good knowledge of Ifelodun political culture, says Adeleye

…Set to continue with developmental strides of Ajidagba

Political activities are now on top gear towards Lagos State Local Government/Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairmanship election in 2021. IFelodun LCDA is not left out, and one of those in the forefront to assume the helms of affairs in the LCDA is Dr Raphael Oyedun Adeleye, the Medical Director of DEETAB Hospital, Amukoko, he said he is ready to continue the good work of Honourable Shuaib Fatai Ajidagba, the current Chairman. CYRIACUS NNAJI reports.

Raphael Oyedun Adeleye is one of the aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Ifelodun LCDA Chairmanship election in 2021.

Born in 1966, the University of Benin trained Medical Doctor spoke on his political experience and his contributions to his community, adding that he has good knowledge of the political culture of the Ifelodun community, hence well equipped to assume the pilot position of the LCDA in 2021. He disclosed that he has been supporting the party with his little resources.

“I have been practicing politics underneath, and I have been a politician who has been supporting the politicians underneath with my background in the environment because majority of my medical practice has been in this environment, so I have understudied the political terrain very well and I have been contributing to the progress of the present party, APC, with my own little resources and in the process of doing that I have had interactions with some political leaders. I am also privileged to be nominated as the Chairman of the health committee for the Ifelodun LCDA; that gave me another opportunity to understudy how governance is being run at the local government level, under the present administration headed by Honourable Suaib Fatai Ajidagba, the Honorable Chairman of Ifelodun LCDA. My interest is also based on discussions and mind-rubbing with the indigenes to vie for the post.”

Responding to the question on what made him think he stands a better chance to clinch the position he said “To the glory of God, I don’t like praising myself, but I think I am closer to the people, I am part and parcel of them, rendering selfless services to them, given them free medical care, contributing positively to the development of the community and because of the nature of my job I have had a very close rapport with the majority of them rendering selfless medical services to them free of charge. So this really endeared me personally to their heart and that has given me an edge over others. Presently I am the patron of one of the local LA Primary Schools in the community and I have been rendering services to the school.”

Speaking on what he intends to do if elected chairman he said, “The present administration under Honorable Ajidagba has done tremendously well, he has really transformed Ifelodun LCDA into the cynosure of everybody’s eye and based on his pedigree, and in order to be able to sustain this legacy, I am venturing into politics to continue the good work he is doing and even improve on it.”

Adeleye also spoke on his priority if elected “One of my priority areas will be in the area of quality education. My aim will be to ensure people have access to free and affordable education at the primary level and even the secondary level within the jurisdiction of the local government. So this is one of my targets. Apart from that, we hope to improve on the health mission programme. I am going to improve on the programme, increase the number of people who will have access to this free health mission on a yearly basis throughout my tenure by God’s grace, and with the level of infrastructural development that has taken place; other roads that have not been touched will be given due attention during my tenure.’

He said the youth will be adequately catered for “Again the youths will be well engaged, by engaging consultants, who will be able to introduce them to other areas, where they can get empowered so that they will not be idle because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. This I am sure will help to minimize youths’ restiveness in the community, so that investors can come, we want to embark on all these so that the community continues to witness tremendous development so that Ifelodun LCDA will be a mini Ikoyi in Lagos.”

He said he the present administration under AJIFAT has reconstructed and even built more than 20 roads with interlock, if you drive round the LCDA you will testify to this fact, but what I am going to do is to continue from where he stopped.