Uzodimma’s attack on Okorocha, a plot to frustrate South east 2023 presidency push, say Northern Youths, Elders

A forum of Northern Youths and Elders at the weekend described the recent attack on former Governor Rochas Okorocha by officials of Imo state government as a ploy to frustrate the call for a 2023 president of South East extraction, which it said Okorocha has been a front runner

The group, Northern Youths and Elders Awareness Forum, who described Senator Okorocha as their choice for the next President in 2023, said that an attack on the former governor was an attack on the Youths and Elders of the Northern geopolitical zone.

With representatives from the nineteen Northern states, the Northern group stated at a press briefing in reaction to the alleged attack on the former governor by the government of Imo State led by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

It would be recalled that Senator Okorocha was last week attacked by the aides of Governor Uzodinma in Imo State, for allegedly breaking into government sealed property.

National Coordinator, Comrade Salisu Idris said, “attack on the serving Senator and former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is a serious treat and posts a danger to our institutions and democracy as a whole.

“Today, Okorocha as a passionate young Nigerian and a good leader who single handedly came to the northern part of this country been a devoted Christian and build twelve (12) schools in the north of which today as we all know mostly all the students are Muslim children enjoying free education by Rochas Okoroacha, I don’t think there is any person that has shown a great concern to the less privilege children in this country like Rochas who has the good ambitions to bring together all Nigerians irrespective of all religion and tribes even before he became a Governor.

“Okorocha is one good material if not the best we have for 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari and all this harassment and intimidation is because of the next election of which they believe should he vie for the Presidency, he remains a treat to them. Nigerians especially the common man will resist all sort of intimidation aim at truncating Sen. Roachas Okorocha’s presidential ambition because of their strong believe in his capacity to change their fortunes beyond the lines of tribe and religion.

“As a passionate young Nigerians and leaders of one of the viable young institutions in Nigeria, we cannot watch while the Nigeria leaders who restored hope for the common man are been witch hunted by their political opponents using fight against corruption as a template.”