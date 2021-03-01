NAGGW revalidates National Strategic Action Plan

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A workshop to review and validate the National Strategic Action Plan (NSAP) developed in 2012 for the implementation of the Great Green Wall Programme (GGWP) in Nigeria has concluded in Abuja.



A press release by Mrs. Sule Pauline, Head, Press and Public Relations, National Agency for Great Green Wall said the workshop drew representatives from relevant Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), State Ministries of Environment and Forestry and other related agencies as well as Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and development partners.



In his opening address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan stated that, the objective of the workshop was to validate proposed National Strategic Action Plan for 2021-2025 for the implementation of the GGW programme in the country.



“He stated that the old Plan was developed seven years ago hence the need to review in order to give considerations to emerging concerns.



Earlier in his remark, the Director General NAGGW, Dr. Bukar Hassan implored the participants to thoroughly interact and produce an action plan that would meet the need of the Agency in addressing the challenges of desertification, land degradation, drought, climate change, biodiversity loss, food security amongst others, in the 11 frontline states.